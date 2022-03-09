Biopreservation Media Providers Market by Preservation Condition, Type of Serum, Type of Biological Sample, Area of Application, Type of Packaging Format, End Users, and Region: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035

INTRODUCTION Over the past few years, there has been an evident growth in the pipeline of cell-based products, fueled by the demand for effective therapeutics. However, such products are often temperature sensitive, requiring freezing / cryogenic conditions for transport and storage.

announces the release of the report "Biopreservation Media Providers Market by Preservation Condition, Type of Serum, Type of Biological Sample, Area of Application, Type of Packaging Format, End Users, and Region: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035"
In fact, as per a study conducted by the USFDA, across more than 80% submissions for mesenchymal cell-based therapies, it was reported that such products required cryopreservation. Therefore, there is a need to identify preservation strategies that are capable of potentially protecting the genome and proteome while avoiding stress-related genetic selectivity, which is a condition that most of the current preservation methods fail to meet. Further, the chosen method should enable speedy restoration to normal physiological function. Specifically, the presence of components, such as animal-derived products, serum and proteins, often acts as a bottleneck for the effective preservation of biological samples. Biopreservation can address a number of product-related concerns by successfully combining engineering concepts with advances in cellular and molecular biology. , As a result, there has been a shift in the interest of industry stakeholders towards pre-formulated, commercially available biopreservation media, which have already been checked for their quality, efficacy, safety, post preservation high cell recovery, clinical applicability and cost effectiveness.

At present, over 60 players claim to offer more than 190 biopreservation media, intended for storage and preservation of different types of biological samples. Recent trends indicate that the biopreservation media market is expanding at a rapid rate, as improvements in adjacent disciplines, such as stem-cell research, cell therapy, personalized medicine, cell banking and cancer research, are fueling the need for ameliorated storage techniques for biologics. For instance, Kite Pharma enhanced the stability of its primary oncological product (axacabtagene ciloleucel) from 18 hours to 2 weeks, by transitioning the product to cryopreserved state, easing production limitations and giving logistical flexibility at a lower overall cost. This further provides an opportunity for stakeholders to bring ingenious, improved and relatively economical biopreservation media in the market. It is worth highlighting that the biopreservation media providers are collaborating with other players in the reparative medicine industry to ensure safe and reliable outcomes. Considering the ever-lasting need for storage and transport of biological samples, as well as supported by the continuous endeavors of the biopreservation media providers to improvise their portfolio, we anticipate an upsurge in the adoption of hypothermic biopreservation media and cryopreservation media, over the coming years.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The “Biopreservation Media Providers Market by Preservation Condition (Refrigerated, Frozen / Cold Chain, Frozen (Ultra-low) / Deep Frozen, and Cryogenic / LN2 Vapor Phase Storage), Type of Serum (Fetal Bovine Serum Containing Media, Fetal Calf Serum Containing Media, Human Serum Containing Media, and Serum Free Media), Type of Biological Sample (Germline Cells / Stem Cells, Organs, Somatic Cells, and Tissues), Area of Application (Diagnostic Use, Research and Development, and Therapeutic Use), Type of Packaging Format (Bags, Bottles, Vials, and Others), End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Biobanks / Genebanks, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Other End Users), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035” report offers an elaborate study of the current scenario and future potential of the biopreservation media providers market, over the next fourteen years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in the domain of biopreservation media. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
A detailed overview of the current biopreservation media providers’ landscape, including information on the year of establishment, company size, type of company and location of headquarters. In addition, it presents the current market landscape of biopreservation media based on several relevant parameters, such as preservation condition, type of serum, type of biological sample, area of application, type of packaging format, packaging volume and product price.
An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using five schematic representations, including [A] a world map representation highlighting the location of headquarters, [B] a 4D bubble chart comparing the leading players engaged in offering biopreservation media based on the parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, number of biopreservation media offered and region, [C] an insightful treemap representation of biopreservation media, distributed on the basis of preservation condition and area of application, [D] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of biopreservation media based on company size, region, preservation condition, type of serum and type of biological sample, and [E] a heat map representation of biopreservation media, distributed on the basis of minimum packaging volume and minimum price.
An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of biopreservation media providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience, product portfolio strength (in terms of preservation condition, presence of serum, type of biological sample, maximum packaging volume and area of application), and partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreements).
Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are engaged in offering biopreservation media, featuring a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), recent developments and an informed future outlook.
An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, covering manufacturing and supply agreements, product distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions and other agreements.
A Bowman’s strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the biopreservation media offered by the company along with its competitive position. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of the biopreservation media based upon its characteristics.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities associated with biopreservation media over the next fourteen years. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends, revenues of biopreservation media providers, and expected price variations for these media, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within biopreservation media providers market across [A] preservation condition (cryogenic / LN2 vapor phase, frozen (ultra-low) / deep frozen, frozen / cold chain, and refrigerated), [B] type of serum (fetal bovine serum containing media, fetal calf serum containing media, human serum containing media, and serum free media), [C] type of biological sample (germline cells / stem cells, organs, somatic cells, and tissues), [D] area of application (diagnostic use, research and development, and therapeutic use), [E] type of packaging format (bags, bottles, vials, and others), [F] end users (academic and research institutes, biobanks / genebanks, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users), and [G] region (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA, Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include
Annual reports
Investor presentations
SEC filings
Industry databases
News releases from company websites
Government policy documents
Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 15 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Who are the key players engaged in offering biopreservation media?
What is the most likely preservation condition supported by the biopreservation media offered?
What are the key geographical regions where biopreservation media providers are located?
What partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the domain of biopreservation media?
What are the key factors influencing the price of biopreservation media?
What are the likely market opportunities for different types of biopreservation media in the emerging market?
What are the anticipated future trends related to biopreservation media providers’ market?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

CHAPTER OUTLINES
Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of biopreservation media providers market and its likely evolution in the short-mid and long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general overview of biopreservation. It also features the type of biopreservation, including hypothermic preservation and cryopreservation along with the details of hypothermic biopreservation media and cryopreservation media. Additionally, it highlights details regarding applications of biopreservation media, as well as various benefits and limitations associated with the use of such media.

Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current service providers landscape of biopreservation media providers, including information on the year of establishment, company size, type of company and location of headquarters. In addition, it presents the current market landscape of biopreservation media based on several relevant parameters, such as preservation condition, type of serum, type of biological sample, area of application, type of packaging format, packaging volume and product price.

Chapter 5 features an in-depth analysis of the contemporary trends, highlighted through various schematic representations, including a world map representation highlighting the location of biopreservation media providers, a 4D bubble chart based on the year of establishment, company size, number of biopreservation media offered and region, an insightful treemap representation based on preservation condition and area of application, a grid representation based on company size, region, preservation condition, type of serum and type of biological sample, and a heat map representation based on minimum packaging volume and minimum price.

Chapter 6 presents an in-depth company competitiveness analysis of biopreservation media providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience, product portfolio strength (in terms of preservation condition presence of serum, type of biological sample, maximum packaging volume, and area of application), and partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreements).

Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of various prominent players that are engaged in providing biopreservation media. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 8 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between several stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2015 and 2021. Additionally, It includes a brief description of various partnership models (namely manufacturing and supply agreements, product distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions and other agreements).Further, it includes a detailed analysis of partnerships, based on the year of partnership, type of partnership, location of headquarters of partner and other relevant parameters.

Chapter 9 presents a Bowman’s strategy clock framework in order to understand the pricing strategy of the biopreservation media offered by the company along with its competitive position. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of the biopreservation media based upon its characteristics.

Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of biopreservation media market till 2035. We have segmented the market across preservation condition (cryogenic / LN2 vapor phase, frozen (ultra-low) / deep frozen, frozen / cold chain, and refrigerated), type of serum (fetal bovine serum containing media, fetal calf serum containing media, human serum containing media, and serum free media), type of biological sample (germline cells / stem cells, organs, somatic cells, and tissues), area of application (diagnostic use, research and development, and therapeutic use), type of packaging format (bags, bottles, vials, and others), end users (academic and research institutes, biobanks / genebanks, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA, Latin America, and Rest of the World).

Chapter 11 summarizes the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the biopreservation media provider’s market.

Chapter 12 presents the interview transcript of discussion held with the stakeholder in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the company and details of interview held with Robert Gobern (Marketing Director, Cytes Biotechnologies).

Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.
