BioPower Operations Corporation’s subsidiary, HYFI Corp. Pre-launches its NFT Marketplace

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC Pink: BOPO) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary HYFI Corp. has pre-launched its NFT Blockchain Marketplace.



HYFI NFT Marketplace is a DeFi Platform using blockchain technology open to everyone and serving three purposes:

1. Investors earn income by receiving fixed returns and potential bonuses from payouts derived from the purchase of fractional licenses

2. Owners of IP, Technology, licenses and projects can raise capital using the Hyfi NFT Platform

3. Brokers can earn money

HYFI NFT Platform: https://hyfi.exchange

ABOUT HyFi and HyFi Tokens: Please see Corporate website: www.hyfi-corp.com

HyFi is a decentralized finances (DeFi) exchange marketplace utilizing blockchain technology. The DeFi principles are based on the creation of an innovative ecosystem of financial services, which is accessible to everyone without exception and will be launched by the end of the year.

HyFi Token will be the governance token to be used as a payment token for transaction fees on the Platform.

The HyFi Platform will initially feature cash flow NFTs.

BioPower is in the process of changing its name to HYFI and changing its Symbol.

