BioPower Operations Corporation, announces the Phase 1 rollout of HyFi NFT Vaults and its DeFi funding marketplaces providing access to investor funds for project developers and intellectual property owners.

AVENTURA, Florida, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO), currently in process of changing its name to HYFI Corp. (“HyFi”), *subject to clearance by FINRA announces the initial Release of 10,000 memberships and other assets through the HyFi Vault Program for individuals and businesses. The HyFi Vault can be purchased here: https://hyfi.exchange/.

The Phase 1 rollout is code named "The Athena Project Pre-Sale". The HyFi Vault will provide not only the two highest levels of membership "Ultimate and Pro" but also enable you to start your collection of valuable and rare 3D Athena Digital Artworks with varying degrees of rarity and value. 200 Blue Chip Vaults include 100 Athena .9999 Gold 5 oz. Coins or 100 precious gemstones.

Troy MacDonald, CEO of HyFi stated, “A HyFi Vault is an innovative and exciting way to become a HyFi Member, and a best value proposition to do so. Once becoming a member users will have special access and discounts when using the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces and services, where you can experience making money as a distributor for the Vaults or referral fees for bringing business to the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces, receive members discounts and entitlements, raise money for your business, invest money on a fractional basis in registered Offerings per the terms of each offer, trade assets and make a difference in the world given the essential nature of the projects to be listed on the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces. Impact the world by participating in Green Projects, Environment and Agriculture.”

HyFi in conjunction with Super How, winner of the Lithuanian 2022 FinTech Innovation award, has fully developed The HyFi Vault, to provide an elegant marketing and promotion solution to reach today’s buyers and global Internet Community. The Vaults enable Global 2000 companies and corporations to collaborate with HyFi, or license our technology, to market their products and services. This unique Blockchain technology marketing tool can also track distributors, affiliates and influencers successes and sales for the promotion and introduction of the products or services.

Sanctum Studios, which has recently provided digital assets to new Hollywood movies “Black Adam” and “Prey”, is on schedule to deliver the unique 3D digital art assets based on a futuristic interpretation of the Greek Goddess Athena, her owl Glauk and other accessories. She is positioned as the protector and defender of the HyFi Vaults and also as the Goddess of Science and Wisdom as a potential crossover Avatar for HyFi’s ILO and BLO DeFi marketplaces. Sanctum will also create a unique “1 of 1” large masterwork of Athena which we intend to “Gamify” as an NFT.

HyFi Blockchain technology also enables DeFi marketplaces to operate independently for Issuers seeking funds on a fractionalized basis from Initial License Offerings including Project Fundings; Bridge Loan Offerings and Pre-IPO Offerings.

Robert Kohn, CFO of HyFi said, “We have tried to design the HyFi NFT Vault in such a unique way that there were no comparable offerings on the market.”

About the HyFi Vault Program: The HyFi Vault Program is being developed for three main purposes:

  1. To create an immediate and sustainable path to revenue for the Company and create a unique NFT marketing tool which enables user participation, our members, to interact with the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces.

  2. To create a powerful modern web-based marketing tool for other corporations to license from HyFi, either co-branded or white labeled, so that they can create similar offerings with their goods and services either through a Vault or Loot Box front end presentation.

  3. Provide market opportunities associated with art collectables.

A HyFi Vault may contain an assortment of the following items:

  1. Art Collectible(s) – 1 in 5 chances of obtaining a Premier Art Collectible. 4 in 5 chances of obtaining an accessory Premier Art Collectible.

  2. A 2-year Pro or Ultimate Lifetime HyFi Membership – 1 in 5 chances of obtaining an Ultimate Lifetime Membership and a 4 in 5 chance of obtaining a 2-year Pro Membership.

  3. Gift Vouchers – To be used in the marketplaces or subsequent Vault purchases.

  4. HyFi Tokens – To be used for further purchases of Vaults and membership items.

  5. Art Collectibles/ Premier Art Collectibles – The inclusion of any Art assets should qualify the HyFi NFT Vault to be listed on various Art focused NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea.

  6. Real 5oz. .9999 Gold Coin as part of the Special Athena 200 Blue Chip offering.

  7. Real Precious Gemstones as part of the Special Athena 200 Blue Chip offering.

The HyFi Vault can be purchased here: https://hyfi.exchange/

About BioPower Operations Corporation or HYFI Corp.

BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO) is a Nevada corporation that is currently in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA, to HYFI Corp. Headquartered in the USA, HYFI Corp. is a fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative blockchain technology called “HyFi”. www.hyfi-corp.com

The company licenses, operates and enables tokenized economies for various DeFi marketplaces and intends to also utilize its technology for centralized finances with membership programs and potentially future commodity exchanges with third parties. HyFi wants to make DeFi marketplaces accessible for client issuers who register offerings with the SEC or comparable international regulators to offer NFT initial license offerings (“ILOs”), bridge loan offerings (“BLOs”), and pre-initial public offerings (“IPO”).

The HyFi technology is also a candidate infrastructure for use in the metaverse and play-to-earn GameFi industry. It allows users to securely own assets or items and move them across different platforms without the need for a central party’s permission. The HyFi technology is intended to allow for the transparent trading of decentralized assets like NFTs and digital assets.

Information about the company can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”

About SUPER HOW?

SUPER HOW? is a private research and development lab focused on blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The company is a member of the BCCS cluster and the Crypto Economy Organisation and has been recognized as an innovative Lithuanian enterprise. In 2022 it was awarded as Fintech Innovator of the Year in Lithuania.

SUPER HOW?’s team of blockchain professionals contributed to the development of Lithuania central bank’s LBCOIN, the world’s first blockchain-based digital collector coin, and the CBDC project with the European Central Bank (ECB), and many other projects. For more information, visit https://www.superhow.com/

About SANCTUM STUDIOS

Sanctum Studios, which has provided digital assets to Hollywood films such as “Iron Man 3,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “The Wolverine,” is on schedule to deliver the unique 3D digital art based on a futuristic interpretation of the Greek Goddess Athena, her owl Glauk and other accessories. She is positioned as the protector and defender of the HyFi Vaults and also as the Goddess of Science and Wisdom as a potential crossover Avatar for the ILO and BLO DeFi marketplaces. Sanctum will also create a unique “1 of 1” concept based on a large masterwork that may be “Gamified” as an NFT.

Sanctum Studios (LLC) is a Los Angeles based visual development studio that provides 2D and 3D digital creative services to a list of some of the largest and most well-known brands in the world of arts & entertainment - with clients such as Marvel Studios, DC Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, SONY, and Blizzard Entertainment, just to name a few.

In 2022 Sanctum Studios will see their work showcased in “Prey” (20th Century Fox), the most recent installment in the “Predator” film franchise set for an August 7th release exclusively on Hulu. And once again on October 21st in “Black Adam” - the highly-anticipated debut of Dwayne Johnson into the “DC Extended Universe” as the film’s title character, an “immortal anti-hero” that has been a staple of the comic book world since 1945.

For more information about Sanctum Studios and their services, please visit www.sanctumstudios.net.

Troy MacDonald, CEO

+1-786-923-0272

hyfi-corp.com https://hyfi.exchange/

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking" statements or statements which arguably imply or suggest certain things about our future. Statements which express that we "believe," "anticipate," "expect," or "plan to," and any other similar statements which are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but there are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.


