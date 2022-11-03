Biophytis Reports Positive Post-hoc Analysis of The Phase 2-3 COVA Clinical Study Strongly Supporting Therapeutic Potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) In COVID-19

Biophytis
·8 min read

  • A reduction in the risk of early death or respiratory failure at day 28 of 45% in the Intent-To-Treat (ITT) population and 53% in the Per Protocol (PP) population

  • A reduction in the risk of death at day 90 of 43% in the ITT population and 70% in the PP population

  • The start of regulatory development of Sarconeos (BIO101) targeting conditional and emergency use marketing authorisations in 2023

PARIS, FRANCE / CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the "Company" or "Biophytis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today released the full results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.

The objective of the study was to investigate the efficacy and safety of Sarconeos (BIO101), 350 mg BID in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with hypoxemia, at risk of respiratory failure requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation, and death. The proportion and time to onset of these negative events were studied at 28 days in the primary analysis, corresponding to the maximum treatment period, with follow-up of mortality and safety for at least 90 days.

The 233 treated patients (ITT population) were 63 years old on average, 64% of the patients were male, recruited in centers in Europe, the US and Brazil between Q3 2020 and Q1 2022, infected with the main SARS-Cov-2 variants.The trial ended early before reaching the 310 patients originally planned, due to stalled recruitment. The sub-population of patients without major protocol deviations (PP sub-population) included 180 patients with similar baseline demographics and disease characteristics as the ITT population. Since the top line results of the study were reported and because the study was underpowered, post-hoc statistical analyses have been performed to re-estimate the effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) on the risk of early death or respiratory failure at day 28 (primary endpoint of the study) and death at day 90 in the ITT and PP populations.

On respiratory failure or early death, post-hoc Kaplan-Meier analyses show a significant reduction with Sarconeos (BIO101) in the risk of early death or respiratory failure at day 28 by 45% (p=0.037) in the ITT population and by 53% (p=0.051) in the PP population. These post-hocstrongly strengthen the primary analysis that had shown significant differences over 28 days in the Kaplan Meier curves for BIO101 versus placebo, (p=0.034, see figure below), and a strong trend when testing for difference at day 28 by using the pre-defined statistical model (primary end-point,Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test, p=0.071).

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&amp;code_str=076e43a1bcd79ea549b897d0e48abe7c
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=076e43a1bcd79ea549b897d0e48abe7c

On mortality follow-up over 90 days, post hoc Kaplan-Meier analysis of the risk of death at day 90 was reduced with Sarconeos (BIO101) by 43% in the ITT population (p=0.076) and by 70% in the PP population (p=0.016). These analysis strongly strengthen the trend shown in the primary analysis with similar reduction of risk of death at day 28 which was not significant. The reduction in the risk of death at day 90 reflects the effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) on early death and respiratory failure during the maximum 28 days treatment period that translates efficiently and in the same proportion into a reduction in the risk of death later on.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&amp;code_str=3cc9c32424b6803ec8c2bea9ffc93f15
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3cc9c32424b6803ec8c2bea9ffc93f15

Sarconeos (BIO101) has a good safety profile, with a lower proportion of patients with adverse events compared to placebo (57% vs. 64%), in particular a lower frequency of serious, mostly respiratory, adverse events (25% vs. 31%).

The Company aims to present the results in detail as soon as possible during upcoming scientific conferences in the first half of 2023 and in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said: "These post-hoc analyses strongly supportthe therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. The reduction in the risk of respiratory failure and death by more than 40% is impressive. These results exceed expectations about the effect size of BIO101 (expected 37.5% relative reduction vs. placebo) used in the sample size calculation of the study and commit us to further develop Sarconeos (BIO101) in this indication, giving hospitalized patients a therapeutic option while COVID-19 is becoming endemic. We will start sharing these results in the coming months with regulatory agencies and health authorities, particularly in Europe, the US and Brazil. The aim is to file for conditional marketing authorisation (Europe) and emergency use authorization (USA, Brazil) as soon as possible in 2023. I would like to sincerely thank all the patients, caregivers, employees, and finally the shareholders of Biophytis for their work, trust and dedication, throughout this study."

Convinced of the therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101), Biophytis intends to offer this new therapeutic solution to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 as soon as possible. Biophytis will first amend and extend the Early Access Programme (EAP) to make Sarconeos (BIO101) available as soon as possible to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk of respiratory failure and death. An EAP has already been approved in the first half of 2022 in Brazil to treat intensive care patients, and applications will be made in other territories including the US and Europe. Biophytis will also start to prepare for filing in 2023 for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States and Brazil and conditional marketing authorisation in Europe, depending on COVID-19 evolution.

About the COVA study

As a reminder, the COVA clinical study (identifier clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04472728) is an international, multi-centre, double-blind, placebo-controlled, group-sequential and adaptive two-part study. It is a phase 2-3 study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients aged 45 years and older, hospitalised with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19. Part 1 of the COVA study is an exploratory Phase 2 proof-of-concept study designed to provide preliminary data on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Sarconeos (BIO101) in 50 hospitalised patients with severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Part 2 of the COVA study is a randomised phase 3 study investigating the safety and efficacy of Sarconeos (BIO101) on respiratory function in patients. Due to the evolution of the pandemia, the company decided
in April 2022 to stop enrolment at 237 enrolled patients, below the originally planned number of 310.

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, planned to be developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in upcoming Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States, Brazil and Europe (SARA-31 and SARA-32). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for thetreatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Philippe Rousseau CFO
Investors@biophytis.com

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio: agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr +33 7 62 77 69 42



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723707/Biophytis-Reports-Positive-Post-hoc-Analysis-of-The-Phase-2-3-COVA-Clinical-Study-Strongly-Supporting-Therapeutic-Potential-of-Sarconeos-BIO101-In-COVID-19

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

    The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk. Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report. Bruce Firest