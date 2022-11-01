The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis

With the advent of novel technologies and rising preference for such therapeutic interventions, biologics have made a significant impact in the pharmaceutical domain, delivering a ground-breaking treatment regimen for a myriad of disease indications

London, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “ Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market , 2022–2035” report to its list of offerings.

In pursuit of both time and cost savings, as well as to access higher scales of production, outsourcing the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals has emerged as a lucrative option for biologic drug developers. Driven by several blockbuster products, a burgeoning pipeline of biologic drugs, the demand for reliable contract service providers, which have the required expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities, is expected to grow at a commendable pace in the coming years.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 275 players offer contract manufacturing of biologics

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-200 employees) and start-ups / small players (2-50 employees), which collectively represent more than 80% of the total contract manufacturers. In addition, it is important to mention that about 33% of the firms were founded post 2010.

Approximately 60% of the players carry out manufacturing operations across all scales of operation

More than 60% of the service providers are engaged in manufacturing of recombinant proteins and peptides. This was followed by 49% CMOs that claim to have the required capabilities to provide antibody manufacturing services. It is worth mentioning that a number of biologic manufacturers in this domain have the required capabilities to provide manufacturing services for niche and upcoming classes of biologics, such as ADCs, cell therapies, gene therapies and plasmid DNA.

Story continues

450+ manufacturing facilities dedicated to biologic-based therapies have been established globally

North America has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for biotherapeutics, featuring the presence of nearly 33% of the total manufacturing facilities. This is followed by facilities located in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Prominent manufacturing hubs within Europe include (in decreasing order of number of facilities) Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

800 partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2015-2022

Partnership activity of biologic contract manufacturers has increased at a CAGR of 42%, during the given period. Manufacturing agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders (37%), followed by product development and manufacturing agreements (19%). Further, over 80% of the expansion projects undertaken by industry stakeholders were initiated since 2020.

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 49%, during the period 2016-2022

More than 45% of such initiatives were focused on establishing new facilities, followed by those undertaken for expanding the existing facilities (23%). It is worth mentioning that most of expansion initiatives were carried out for gene therapies (29%), followed by those focused on cell therapies (28%) and vaccines (20%).

Currently, 54% of the overall, installed biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity is for mammalian expression systems

The maximum (49%) capacity is installed with players companies based in Asia-Pacific. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned region has a higher number of players engaged in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing , which have further established multiple production facilities. This is followed by the capacity available with players having headquarters in North America (25%) and Europe (24%).

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share, in 2035

In terms of type of service(s) offered, the current market is driven by APIs (close to 56%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, based on scale of operation, majority of the revenue share (87%) of the overall market in 2035 is projected to be driven by commercial operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is biologics manufacturing?

What is cgmp biologics manufacturing?

What is biologics manufacturing process

Who are the key players engaged in offering contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals ?

What are the different partnerships and expansion initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in the recent past?

Which regions represent the current key contract manufacturing hubs for biopharmaceuticals?

What is the current, installed capacity for contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals ?

What is the current, global demand for biologics? How is the demand for such candidates likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What percentage of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations are presently outsourced?

What factors should be taken into consideration while deciding whether the manufacturing operations for biopharmaceuticals should be kept in-house or outsourced?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Service(s) Offered

API

FDF

Type of Biologic Manufactured

Antibodies

Cell Therapies

Vaccines

Other Biologics

Type of Expression System Used

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large and Very Large

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MENA

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is primarily being outsourced due to the exorbitant costs associated with setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Andrea Conforto, Sales and Marketing- Bioservices Director, Olon

Astrid Brammer, Key Account Manager, Richter-Helm

Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie

Christian Bailly, ex-Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre

Claire Otjes, Communication Manager, Batavia Biosciences

David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific

Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma

Jeffrey Hung, General Manager, Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River)

Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep

Mark Wright, ex-Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare

Max Rossetto, General Manager – Business Development, Luina Bio

Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader, GEG Tech

Raquel Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

Tatjana Buchholz, ex-Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory and Marco Schmeer, Project Manager, PlasmidFactory

Tim Oldham, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies

Tracy Kyes, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Arranta Bio

Vijayakumar Ramaraj, Chief Manager, Shilpa Biologicals

The report includes profiles of key players (inexhaustive list provided below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its service portfolio, facilities dedicated to biologic manufacturing, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AGC Biologics

Catalent

Cytiva

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Patheon

Piramal Pharma Solutions

