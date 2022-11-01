The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis
·6 min read
Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis

With the advent of novel technologies and rising preference for such therapeutic interventions, biologics have made a significant impact in the pharmaceutical domain, delivering a ground-breaking treatment regimen for a myriad of disease indications

London, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022–2035” report to its list of offerings.

In pursuit of both time and cost savings, as well as to access higher scales of production, outsourcing the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals has emerged as a lucrative option for biologic drug developers. Driven by several blockbuster products, a burgeoning pipeline of biologic drugs, the demand for reliable contract service providers, which have the required expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities, is expected to grow at a commendable pace in the coming years.

To order this 790+ page report, which features 245+ figures and 285+ tables, please visit this  https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market/250.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 275 players offer contract manufacturing of biologics
This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-200 employees) and start-ups / small players (2-50 employees), which collectively represent more than 80% of the total contract manufacturers. In addition, it is important to mention that about 33% of the firms were founded post 2010.

Approximately 60% of the players carry out manufacturing operations across all scales of operation
More than 60% of the service providers are engaged in manufacturing of recombinant proteins and peptides. This was followed by 49% CMOs that claim to have the required capabilities to provide antibody manufacturing services. It is worth mentioning that a number of biologic manufacturers in this domain have the required capabilities to provide manufacturing services for niche and upcoming classes of biologics, such as ADCs, cell therapies, gene therapies and plasmid DNA.

450+ manufacturing facilities dedicated to biologic-based therapies have been established globally
North America has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for biotherapeutics, featuring the presence of nearly 33% of the total manufacturing facilities. This is followed by facilities located in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Prominent manufacturing hubs within Europe include (in decreasing order of number of facilities) Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

800 partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2015-2022
Partnership activity of biologic contract manufacturers has increased at a CAGR of 42%, during the given period. Manufacturing agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders (37%), followed by product development and manufacturing agreements (19%). Further, over 80% of the expansion projects undertaken by industry stakeholders were initiated since 2020.

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 49%, during the period 2016-2022
More than 45% of such initiatives were focused on establishing new facilities, followed by those undertaken for expanding the existing facilities (23%). It is worth mentioning that most of expansion initiatives were carried out for gene therapies (29%), followed by those focused on cell therapies (28%) and vaccines (20%).

Currently, 54% of the overall, installed biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity is for mammalian expression systems

The maximum (49%) capacity is installed with players companies based in Asia-Pacific. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned region has a higher number of players engaged in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, which have further established multiple production facilities. This is followed by the capacity available with players having headquarters in North America (25%) and Europe (24%).

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share, in 2035
In terms of type of service(s) offered, the current market is driven by APIs (close to 56%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, based on scale of operation, majority of the revenue share (87%) of the overall market in 2035 is projected to be driven by commercial operations.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/250/request-sample.html

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is biologics manufacturing?

  • What is cgmp biologics manufacturing?

  • What is biologics manufacturing process

  • Who are the key players engaged in offering contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals?

  • What are the different partnerships and expansion initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in the recent past?

  • Which regions represent the current key contract manufacturing hubs for biopharmaceuticals?

  • What is the current, installed capacity for contract manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals?

  • What is the current, global demand for biologics? How is the demand for such candidates likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

  • What percentage of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations are presently outsourced?

  • What factors should be taken into consideration while deciding whether the manufacturing operations for biopharmaceuticals should be kept in-house or outsourced?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Service(s) Offered

  • API

  • FDF

Type of Biologic Manufactured

  • Antibodies

  • Cell Therapies

  • Vaccines

  • Other Biologics

Type of Expression System Used

  • Mammalian

  • Microbial

  • Others

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical / Clinical

  • Commercial

Company Size

  • Small

  • Mid-sized

  • Large and Very Large

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MENA

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is primarily being outsourced due to the exorbitant costs associated with setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

  • Andrea Conforto, Sales and Marketing- Bioservices Director, Olon

  • Astrid Brammer, Key Account Manager, Richter-Helm

  • Birgit Schwab, Senior Manager Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie

  • Christian Bailly, ex-Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre

  • Claire Otjes, Communication Manager, Batavia Biosciences

  • David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

  • Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific

  • Denis Angioletti, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma

  • Jeffrey Hung, General Manager, Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River)

  • Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep

  • Mark Wright, ex-Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare

  • Max Rossetto, General Manager – Business Development, Luina Bio

  • Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader, GEG Tech

  • Raquel Fortunato, Chief Executive Officer, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

  • Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

  • Tatjana Buchholz, ex-Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory and Marco Schmeer, Project Manager, PlasmidFactory

  • Tim Oldham, ex-Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies

  • Tracy Kyes, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Arranta Bio

  • Vijayakumar Ramaraj, Chief Manager, Shilpa Biologicals

The report includes profiles of key players (inexhaustive list provided below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its service portfolio, facilities dedicated to biologic manufacturing, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • AGC Biologics

  • Catalent

  • Cytiva

  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • KBI Biopharma

  • Patheon

  • Piramal Pharma Solutions

For additional details, please visit 
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market/250.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  2. Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

  3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oligonucleotides Modification and Oligonucleotides Purification Services Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


Latest Stories

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Keegan Messing had dreamed of being world's first to land quad Axel

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The quadruple Axel is a love/hate thing for Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing. "I see it — and I just want to quit," he said, with a laugh. Messing once dreamed about being history's first to land the most difficult jump in figure skating, but the 30-year-old said age caught up with him. And so he had mixed feelings when 17-year-old Ilia Malinin of the United States landed the first fully-rotated quad Axel in competition. He did it first at a lower-level U.S. event last m

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a