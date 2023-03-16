BiondVax to Present at BIO-Europe Spring

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
·2 min read
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

JERUSALEM, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, announces today that its CEO Amir Reichman will be presenting in-person at the 17th annual BIO-Europe Spring taking place March 20–22, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. The event is expected to bring together over 2,800 executives from biotech, pharma and finance companies to engage in 15,000+ one-to-one meetings.

Presentation Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

  • Time: 11:30 a.m.

  • Location: Messe Basel, North Entrance, Exhibit Hall Stage

Reichman’s presentation will focus on recent successful preclinical in vivo results of BiondVax’s innovative inhaled COVID-19 treatment and additional pipeline plans, including nanosized VHH-antibodies (NanoAbs) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis and macular degeneration. BiondVax’s de-risked R&D strategy includes generating a pipeline of bio-better NanoAbs aimed at molecular targets validated by currently approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) addressing diseases with underserved medical needs and attractive commercial opportunities.

Reichman and Joshua Phillipson, Director of Investor Relations and Communications, will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. To schedule a meeting with BiondVax register now at https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/. Alternatively, reach out to the Company directly at the contact information below.

About BiondVax
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven-country, 12,400-participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details
Joshua E Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financings, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, acquiring an additional license from Max Planck for the therapeutic and commercial potential of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs); and the timing of NanoAb proof-of-concept studies and clinical trials and the necessary steps needed for such studies and trials. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that we may not obtain a second NanoAb license from Max Planck for a NanoAb targeting IL-17 as a treatment for psoriasis, the risk of a delay in proof-of-concept studies and the commencement of clinical trials for NanoAbs, if any, and delays in the necessary steps needed for such studies and trials; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk that clinical trials relating to NanoAbs will fail in whole or in part; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax’s ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax’s ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Latest Stories

  • Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M

    OTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government. Fortin is also suing 16 high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, alleging defamation, misfeasance in public office, negligent investigation, public disclosure of private facts, breach of confidence and conspiracy to cause damages. A statement of

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Musk’s Tesla sued by drivers over repair charges and waiting times

    Tesla owners have sued Elon Musk’s electric carmaker for allegedly abusing its stranglehold on repairs to overcharge and impose lengthy delays.

  • ‘Avoid’ lobster from Maine? California aquarium’s warning has lobstermen fighting back

    Maine lobstermen are suing the aquarium, accusing it of defamation.

  • Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota among 347,000 cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Kia issued a massive recall for 189,000 new K5 vehicles over an airbag issue. Other manufacturers with recalls include Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

  • Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin suing Trudeau, federal government over his termination from vaccine rollout

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the senior military commander who once led Canada's vaccine rollout, is suing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government and top military and political figures for more than $6 million in damages months after he was acquitted of sexual assault. A statement of claim filed Wednesday by Fortin's legal team alleges defamation, misfeasance in public office, conspiracy and negligent investigation. "The defendants' conduct was reprehensible, extreme, flagrant and high-

  • NC pension fund had millions invested in two failed banks. Will it get the money back?

    While the combined $17.9 million investments represent a sliver of the state’s overall retirement system value, Treasury spokesperson Frank Lester said “we are unsure at this time,” if the money will be recovered.

  • The tech layoff contagion is hitting automakers — but it's not like what's happening at Google, Meta, and Microsoft

    "Generational layoffs" are hitting the auto industry as tech companies take a downsizing page from Detroit's playbook.

  • 9 U.S. Cities That Will Pay You to Move There in 2023

    About two hours northwest of Birmingham and two hours southwest of Nashville is The Shoals, an area of Alabama near the Tennessee border (and river, as seen in the photograph) that is known for its historic music scene (stars like Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones made hit records at the local FAME Studios). The region comprises four cities: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia. Move to any of them as a remote worker from anywhere outside of the state’s Colbert and Lauderdale counties and the Shoals Economic Development Authority will award you up to $10,000, with the conditions that you make at least $52,000 a year and are able to relocate within six months of acceptance to the Remote Shoals program.

  • Pierre Poilievre criticizes Trudeau government, big pharma for role in opioid epidemic

    During a press conference in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed the Trudeau government for "allowing" big pharma to play a role in the opioid epidemic. He said if elected prime minister, he'd launch over $40 billion in lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to recoup health-care costs.

  • US regulators to visit Hong Kong for fresh round of audit inspections - sources

    Officials from the U.S. audit watchdog will start a new round of inspections in Hong Kong on Chinese companies' auditors as soon as next week, sources said, as part of a deal with Beijing to prevent delistings of the firms from the New York bourse. For the upcoming inspection, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has picked branches of EY, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and some other audit firms in both Hong Kong and mainland China, one of the sources said. A group of Chinese officials will be dispatched by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to assist the inspection in Hong Kong, the second source said.

  • What Would Happen if South Africa’s Electricity Grid Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- With South Africa enduring record power outages, the government has given assurances that the electricity grid won’t be allowed to collapse. Yet increasing numbers of businesses are preparing for that very eventuality. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint

  • Working on the Weekend: 15 Side Gigs To Boost Your Income

    If you find yourself in the latter group, you're in luck: Weekend jobs and side gigs are plentiful and variable. Many people romanticize working as a bartender. Many bartenders work their way up to the position after working as hosts, bussers, servers or waiters.

  • ‘I’ve never paid into a pension – and it was the best decision I ever made’

    A private pension will pay you an income in retirement in addition to the state pension, reducing the need for financial support from the state. The Government offers incentives to save into a pension, including tax relief and obligatory employer contributions for those employed.

  • 'Unrealistic' restaurant server job posting warns against applicants using any get-out-of-work excuses: 'Please do not apply if...'

    A woman on TikTok has shared a job posting she came across online that literally stopped her in her tracks.

  • Federal Court approves plan to distribute $2.8-billion residential day school settlement

    Warning: This story contains details about residential day schools that may trigger unpleasant feelings or thoughts of past abuse. If you or someone you know requires emotional support, please contact the 24-hour Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. Canada’s Federal Court approved a settlement agreement between the federal government and 325 First Nations whose members filed a class-action lawsuit over the harms they survived at residential day schools. In January, the federal gover

  • Oil tumbles below $70 as 'all hell breaks loose' with banking crisis

    It had to take a banking crisis to do it. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark fell 7% or more on Wednesday, to below $70 per barrel the first time since December 2021, as the banking crisis that began with the collapse of mid-sized Californian lender Silicon Valley Bank now threatens Europe-based Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) — one of the world’s preeminent names in investment banking. “All hell’s breaking loose in oil and it has everything to do with the U.S. banking crisis that’s now going global,” said John Kilduff, partner at New York-based energy hedge fund Again Capital.

  • Plaintiffs firms vie for lead roles in Ohio derailment lawsuits

    Rival groups of plaintiffs lawyers are vying for lead roles in nearly two dozen lawsuits against railway company Norfolk Southern over last month’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, each proposing their own plan to steer the cases. The two groups on Wednesday presented their bids to U.S. District Judge Benita Yalonda Pearson in Youngstown, who is presiding over the cases. One plan proposed a coalition of non-Ohio class action firms to take the lead, while the other would split leadership between national and Ohio-based attorneys.

  • Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

    As Tokyo spins up its defence industry for the country's largest military expansion since World War Two, it has run into a challenge: some of Japan's best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses. Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year $315 billion military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern that Russia's attack on Ukraine - which it calls a "special operation" - could embolden China to invade Taiwan. But a key part of Tokyo's strategy hinges on persuading commercial firms such as Toshiba Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and Daikin Industries Ltd, which for decades have quietly armed its Self Defence Forces (SDF), to ramp up production.

  • Oil Falls Despite Large Draws In Fuel Inventories

    WTI crude failed to recover above $70 on Wednesday morning after the EIA confirmed a small crude build and product draws