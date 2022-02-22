Bionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 1st, 2022

Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-855-940-5312 Toll/International: 1-929-517-0416 Conference ID: 8795841 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iy5k7mh6



To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com , lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com

