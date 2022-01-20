UPDATE -- Bionano Genomics Announces its Support for the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and its Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Training Awards Program

Bionano Genomics
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that it will financially support the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine and its Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Training Awards Program in genetics and genomics.

Patients with genetic and genomic disorders require access to medical professionals who are qualified to analyze and treat their often extremely rare conditions. Due to shortages in medical professionals in specialty areas of clinical genomics, it can be difficult for a patient to connect with board-certified PhDs or MDs in medical genetics and genomics. The Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Training Awards Program has been helping fill that gap for the past twenty years.

“As the chief executive officer for the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF) and in support of the Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Training Awards Program, I want to personally thank and recognize Bionano Genomics. Their generous commitment to three years of support for our Laboratory Genetics and Genomics (LGG) fellowships will be critical to bringing new talent to our specialty field. We believe Bionano’s support will contribute to the future of clinical genomics, and I’m glad that Bionano Genomics recognizes the importance of supporting ACMGF and the program in laboratory genetic medicine,” said Dr. Max Muenke, FACMG.

The Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Training Awards Program is focused on expanding the workforce pipeline by attracting excellent physicians and PhD laboratorians to genetic and genomic medicine. Bionano’s three years of financial support in this program is expected to play a significant role in the ACMGF’s work to add more experts to the field and expand the reach of genetic and genomic medicine.

“Bionano is honored and proud to support the ACMGF and the laboratory geneticists who will be supported by these fellowships,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. “Bionano’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome so we can elevate the health and wellness of all people. Supporting the development of the next generation of leaders in the practice of laboratory genetic medicine through the ACMGF Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Awards Program is important in achieving that objective and we are thankful to the ACMGF for the opportunity to be a part of their efforts.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the benefits of Bionano’s support of ACMGF and its Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Awards Program, Bionano’s anticipated role in advancing ACMGF’s work and building the future of clinical genomics, and the contributions of Bionano’s support toward bringing talent to the clinical genomics field. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape, including the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; failure of ACMGF or its Next Generation Fellowship & Residency Awards Program to meet expectations; changes in our strategic plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

