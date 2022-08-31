Is biometric entry coming? Pro teams, colleges and bowls are ditching paper tickets

Craig Harris, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Marcus Dihlmann was skeptical about buying baseball tickets from a website on his smartphone while vacationing in San Diego in late August, so he went directly to the  Petco Park box office.

He bought nine for family and friends to watch the Padres play the Cleveland Guardians, and the employee behind the ticket window promptly texted the tickets to his smartphone.

Dihlmann, visiting from France, said he moved the tickets right into his virtual wallet and shrugged when asked about not having a paper memento for the game.

"I'm used to it," he said.

The Padres, like many professional sports teams, colleges and this Labor Day weekend's Chick-fil-A Kickoff games in Atlanta, only allow fans into their facilities through electronic tickets.

Queens of endorsements: The Cavinder twins poised to make $1 million

Student loan forgiveness: How will Biden's plan affect me? Here are answers to some scenarios

Marcus Dihlmann (left) and Marco De Tullio look at Dihlmann's smart phone after he purchased electronic tickets from the San Diego Padres ticket office in late August.
Marcus Dihlmann (left) and Marco De Tullio look at Dihlmann's smart phone after he purchased electronic tickets from the San Diego Padres ticket office in late August.

"It really provides protection to the fan who bought the original ticket," said Gary Stokan, chief executive of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that runs the games. "The person has the flexibility to transfer them. It's a lot safer for the fan and for us too. We don't have to worry about guys (reselling tickets) outside of the stadium."

Paperless tickets is a trend sports business executives and analysts said began prior to the pandemic and have become even more common now as sports fans are comfortable using their smartphones to store vaccination records and other items like airline tickets.

"Paper tickets are close to done," said Aron Solomon, head of strategy and chief legal analyst at internet marketer Esquire Digital. "It’s far more difficult to do illegal things with e-tickets. The reason it took this long for us to go digital was ... not enough people were comfortable with the notion of digital wallets on their phone."

The move eliminates counterfeit paper tickets, helps the environment and gives sports organizations more information about purchasing habits, industry analysts say.

It also provides some additional revenue to sports organizations, who get a cut of the sales of secondary tickets that are typically marked up and sold on their websites or apps.

Electronic tickets also cut out scalpers who can make money selling tickets outside stadiums. But also lost is the nostalgia act of saving a souvenir item, said a major collector of ticket stubs.

And even as electronic tickets become the norm, one sports executive says the next "ticket" into games could be biometrics – using your palm to get into event.

Is biometric entry next?

Jacque Holowaty is vice president of employee and guest experience at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken and WNBA's Seattle Storm.

Holowaty said when the arena opened last October it only sold electronic tickets, like most of the NHL. But fans who had Amazon One could use their palm to pay for concessions.

Jacque Holowaty is vice president of employee and guest experience of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken. She believes it's only a short matter of time before biometrics - the swipe of a palm - are used to enter sporting events and concerts.
Jacque Holowaty is vice president of employee and guest experience of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken. She believes it's only a short matter of time before biometrics - the swipe of a palm - are used to enter sporting events and concerts.

"Normally you insert a credit card and grab something and leave…You can go in and grab a popcorn or beer, and you are charged," she said. "You can walk up and never have to pull out your wallet."

So long, passwords? Portable digital identities may replace them

Holowaty said using biometrics to buy tickets to sporting events may sound "frightening" to some fans, but they likely had the same reservations about electronic tickets.

Gathering data

All NBA, NFL and MLB teams only use electronic tickets as do the six major college bowl games around New Year's (NY6) , according to the leagues and a key bowl executive. The NHL did not respond to questions.

One sports business analyst said teams, bowls and most colleges have gone to electronic tickets to monitor the spending habits of fans.

"It's really about gathering data to sell additional stuff, and they want to know where you are going in their buildings," said David Carter, a sports business consultant in Los Angeles and adjunct professor at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Carter said that information helps teams know how to staff events or where to sell additional concessions or souvenirs. He added that some teams add gift cards to their e-tickets, especially to season ticket holders, to monitor purchasing habits.

"The sports industry will tell you it's a way to improve customer service and provide a better game day experience, but they also gather a lot of consumer research that they can use," Carter said.

Ray Artigue, former senior vice president of marketing for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, said electronic tickets give teams opportunities to sell tickets to other fans who may have tickets transferred to them by the original ticket buyer.

"It's all about data and having more intelligence about your customer," Artigue said.

Artigue added that e-tickets allow teams to see if season ticket holders are selling their tickets to brokers or online for a profit. He said many teams limit the number of tickets those customers can resell since they pay discounted prices for buying large numbers of seats in some markets.

Artigue noted that most sports organization have their own resale sites on their websites or apps, which allows those organizations to get a portion of the resale.

Chick-fil-A Kickoff games go paperless

In Atlanta, both Labor Day weekend college football matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been sold out since July, but fans can buy e-tickets on the "official" Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game resale website. Some tickets were selling for more than triple their face value on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Chief Executive Gary Stokan says electronic tickets protect fans from counterfeit tickets. His bowl was one of the first to go away from paper tickets.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Chief Executive Gary Stokan says electronic tickets protect fans from counterfeit tickets. His bowl was one of the first to go away from paper tickets.

Having a resale site guarantees that fans have authentic tickets for high-demand games, says Stokan, the CEO of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl,  a separate game sponsored by the same restaurant chain..

"We had a lot of people buy from us and put tickets on the secondary market and make the markup," he said. "What we wanted to do was clean that up."

The bowl has fans download the Peach Bowl app to manage their tickets, and the app gives them information about social media and events related to the game, Stokan said.

Peach Bowl began experimenting with e-tickets in 2018, he said, and was among the first major college bowls to sell only virtual tickets.

He said it was difficult personally to abandon paper tickets because of the nostalgia, and he recognizes some fans like having stubs – especially for big events –  as souvenirs. He said fans attending the Labor Day weekend games can get a printed souvenir ticket by contacting the bowl.

'Tragedy' of paperless tickets

Those souvenir tickets are essentially worthless for collectors, said Darren Rovell, a sports business journalist who said he has a collection of valuable stubs from major sporting events.

Sports business journalist Darren Rovell has become an ardent collector of historical tickets, including this 1970 Stanley Cup Final ticket between Boston and St. Louis.
Sports business journalist Darren Rovell has become an ardent collector of historical tickets, including this 1970 Stanley Cup Final ticket between Boston and St. Louis.

Several years ago PSA, an authentication and grading service that places a monetary value on trading cards, began putting a price on ticket stubs, Rovell said.

At least 10,000 "bona fide" ticket stub collectors exist, he said, and "there are people going nuts not having physical tickets."

His collection includes the game where NBA star Michael Jordan wore Air Jordan shoes for the first time, and the final college game at Michigan for Gerald Ford, who would become president, he said.

He added that souvenir tickets are worthless to collectors because they are facsimiles and typically do not have the seat location or other unique markings.

Rovell said authentic historical ticket stubs can be worth tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars because they are rare and only a limited amount of tickets were issued for a specific event.

Ticket stub collector Darren Rovell said this University of Michigan ticket was the last game played by Gerald Ford, who would become president of the United States.
Ticket stub collector Darren Rovell said this University of Michigan ticket was the last game played by Gerald Ford, who would become president of the United States.

"I do think it’s a tragedy that tickets are not printed," Rovell said. "Obviously, teams want to be paperless…but they need to have ticket printing stations so you can scan your phone and get a real ticket."

Have a tip on business or investigative stories? Reach the reporter at craig.harris@usatoday.com or 602-509-3613 or on Twitter @CraigHarrisUSAT or linkedin.com/in/craig-harris-70024030/

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is biometric entry coming? Pro teams, bowls ditch paper tickets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I