Biomerica Launches New Website for Its Aware® Breast Exam Device

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, which takes place each October, it has launched its new website for the Aware® at-home breast self-exam pad. Breast cancer is the most commonly-diagnosed cancer in women. In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and approximately 43,600 women will die from breast cancer in US. One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime.

The Aware® Breast exam pad is an FDA-cleared device. The product increases sensitivity in breast self-exams, making a self-exam easy and convenient.

Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica, commented, “Early detection is one of the best ways to mitigate the most devastating effects of breast cancer. Our Aware® Breast Self-Exam Product allows patients to conduct a self-exam quickly and it enhances the sensitivity of the exam. We are pleased to launch the Aware® website to provide support and information to the users of our self-exam product, which can play an important role in the initial detection of abnormalities that may indicate the presence of disease.”

For further information about the Aware® Breast Self-Exam Product, please visit the Aware website at www.awarebse.com.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point of care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

