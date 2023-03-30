Biomass Gasification Market Projected to Reach USD 195432.01 Million, at a 8.50% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Biomass Gasification Market Growth Accelerated by Rising Environmental Concerns, Green-House Gas Emissions and Technology

New York, US, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Biomass Gasification Market Research Report Information by Fuel Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast till 2030”, Over the forecast period of 2022-2030, the Biomass Gasification Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 195432.01 Million at a CAGR of 8.50%. Greenhouse petrol emissions are predicted to increase, driving the global market.

Biomass Gasification Market Overview

A sustainable energy source known as biomass is often produced from organic materials like plant or animal waste. It undergoes additional transformation into a mixture of flammable gases during the biomass gasification process. Here, the released energy is mostly used to heat the environment, prepare meals, and produce power. Furthermore, biomass is also taken into account as a replacement for coal-based power generation.

Using oxygen, heat, carbon dioxide (CO2), steam, and biomass, biomass gasification is a method that uses a regulated process to turn biomass into hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO). Devolatilization comes first in the gasification process, followed by combustion, and then reduction.

Due to the effective contributions of the leading players, the worldwide market is sustaining its expansion. These major participants are:

  • Thyssenkrupp AG,

  • Siemens,

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd,

  • Sedin Engineering Company Limited,

  • Cb&I,

  • General Electric, KbrInc,

  • Air Liquide,

  • Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.,

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

  • Among others.


Biomass is converted into methane and other hydrocarbons in the first devolatilization stage by heating, which creates a reactive char. In the subsequent stage of combustion, the char and volatiles are partially burned in the air to produce carbon dioxide and produce heat. Finally, carbon dioxide reacts with the last chair in the reduction stage to convert all the heat into carbon monoxide. The two primary types of gasifiers employed to carry out the conversion process in this instance are fluidized bed gasifiers and fixed bed gasifiers.

Many biomass gasification projects and research funds are expanding globally, and it is predicted that this will increase the biomass gasification industry at a fastest rate. Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), independent power producers (IPPs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SHGs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), businesses, cooperatives, promoters, and developers are all involved in various activity programmes that are increasing demand for biomass gasification.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size 2030

2030: USD 195432.01 Million

CAGR during 2022-2030

8.50% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Fuel Type and Application

Key Market Opportunities

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players

Key Market Drivers

Abundant availability of biomass Rising environmental concerns Increasing green-house gas emissions


Rising greenhouse gas emissions, rising environmental concerns among the populace, and expanding acceptance of environmentally friendly energy sources are the main development drivers of the biomass gasification market. As a result, it has been predicted that the global market will expand rapidly over the research period.

The gasification business has expanded significantly, with 686 gasifiers and 272 operational gasification facilities worldwide, according to the Global Syngas Technologies Council. As a result, this may accelerate the expansion of the biomass gasification sector during the predicted period.

Due to the increasing acceptance of environmentally friendly energy sources by numerous businesses, the abundance of biomass, and the government's assistance through various laws and regulations, the global market has additional potential opportunities.

Also, the government encourages the development of multimodal biomass gasifier-based power plants that use local biomass resources like cotton stalks, wood chips, and rice husks to produce additional electricity. These kinds of activities are expanding the global biomass gasification market's potential for growth.

The rising use of biofuels for electricity generation could hinder the global market. Also, the pandemic condition that is developing in several places could impede the expansion of the global market. Thus, the ongoing efforts of the major players on the international stage are increasing the Biomass Gasification Industry Share.


Although there are numerous research and development initiatives taking place, the market for biomass gasification is seeing the introduction of new products. Yet, a few significant obstacles may hinder the expansion of the world market. The increasing use of biofuels for the production of electricity could provide problems for the worldwide market.

The COVID-19 epidemic, which has hampered the rise of productivity and sales, is yet another significant obstacle for the global market. As a result, a number of important manufacturers and companies are actively striving to strengthen the worldwide market and increase the Biomass Gasification Market Share over the forecast period.

The European Market grew significantly in 2017, and it is expected to continue growing during the projection period.

Also, industrialised nations like India, Japan, South Korea, and China are anticipated to account for the considerable increase for the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific regional market. It has been discovered that biomass is heavily employed as an energy source for various home purposes in these countries, where two-thirds of the population lives in rural areas. This has intensified the changes in energy consumption. This is boosting the growth of the biomass gasification market over the anticipated period.

Description of segments

Based on application, fuel type, and geographic location, the worldwide biomass gasification market has been divided.

Based on the application, the worldwide biomass gasification market has been divided into liquid fuels, chemicals, and power & gas fuels.

Due to the rising need for power and gas fuels globally, the power & gas fuels category has registered to create the highest biogasification market size during the projection year.

Based on fuel type, the global market has been divided into three categories: wood, animal waste, and others.

These several fuel kinds all contribute to the highest productivity. Thus, it has been expected that the Biomass Gasification Market Size for the forecast period will be larger in these categories.


Geographic Analysis, The global biomass gasification market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period as a result of many regional market expansions. The Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East, and Africa are among these crucial regions.

Among these, the European region saw a greater increase in the biomass gasification industry in 2017. Also, it has been predicted that this area will produce a greater Biomass Gasification Market Share during the projection period. Due to the substantial need for biomass in many regions of the European region, this region is expanding. Also, because to the extensive electrification of rural areas in nations like China and India, the Asia-Pacific regional market has shown moderate development throughout the course of the forecast period.

