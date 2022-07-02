Biologist finds behemoth tree in North Vancouver nearly as wide as a Boeing 747 airplane cabin

·3 min read
A western red cedar growing in a remote part of North Vancouver's Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is estimated to be between 4.8-5.8 metres in diameter, depending on the method used to calculate diameter at breast height (DBH). (Colin Spratt - image credit)
A western red cedar growing in a remote part of North Vancouver's Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is estimated to be between 4.8-5.8 metres in diameter, depending on the method used to calculate diameter at breast height (DBH). (Colin Spratt - image credit)

A biologist has found what is possibly one of the widest-ever recorded trees in B.C.

Ian Thomas measured a western red cedar in North Vancouver, B.C., to be somewhere between 4.8 to 5.8 metres in diameter.

If Thomas's preliminary measurements are correct, the behemoth he found in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park would barely fit inside the cabin of a Boeing 747.

The tree's diameter at breast height (DBH) still needs to be officially verified and could end up being up to a metre less than his 5.8-metre calculation, he said, depending on how it's measured on a rugged, steep slope.

Regardless of its exact size, there is no doubt the massive tree is very, very old.

"It came at the end of about a 10-hour bushwhack," Thomas told Gloria Macarenko, host of CBC's On The Coast, on Monday. "I spend a lot of my time studying satellite maps and government data sets — and just slogging through these incredible, threatened ancient forests that we're so lucky to have, some of them, here in B.C."

He and his colleague Colin Spratt nicknamed the "awe-inspiring" tree they found in a grove of "primordial" red cedars The North Shore Giant.

Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas

The tree is on Tsleil-Waututh Nation territories. Its director of treaty, lands and resources said western red cedars have been used by his people for everything from dugout canoes, clothing and buildings to ceremonial and medicinal uses.

"Everything from the roots to the branches to the trunks," Gabriel George said in a phone interview. "For our people, they're medicine.... The cedar tree is sacred to us."

Hearing about the find made his "heart happy," and he hoped it reminds others of the importance of B.C.'s few remaining ancient old-growth forests.

"When I saw that picture and I heard that story, it just was so uplifting," he said.

Even though this particular cedar is within an already protected area, Thomas said it's a reminder of how blessed the province is to still have such natural wonders.

"You are encountering one of the largest and oldest living things on this planet," he said. "It's almost like seeing a blue whale or a northern white rhino — this piece of this rich, wild world."

According to University of B.C. forestry professor Robert Guy, large western red cedars host "ecosystems in most of their branches."

"A tree of this size has to be very old," he said. "They can get to 1,000 or 2,000 years old. We have trees on the North Shore that approach 2,000 years of age."

Because red cedars hollow as they age, it's often impossible to count their inner rings like other trees.

According to the University of B.C.'s Big Tree Registry, a tree 5.8 metres in diameter would be the fourth widest on record.

The previous top seven in the registry are all on Vancouver Island, the widest being a six-metre western red cedar in Pacific Rim National Park.

In Lynn Headwaters, the largest diameter recorded for a tree was 5.1 metres, also a red cedar. Any tree over 4.8 metres wide would be in the province's top 13 ranking.

The registry could not be reached for comment on Thomas's preliminary measurements. He said a member of its committee is in the process of verifying the tree's size.

Based on photographs, said Guy, the tree appears unhealthy, a phenomenon he said is increasingly common in B.C.

"Red cedar has been showing more signs of distress in recent years than other ... species in times of drought," he said. "Which is probably climate change-related.

"So I guess another thing about these trees is they remind us they've been through a lot — but they might not get through the next hundred years or so."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • J.T. Poston opens 4-stroke lead in PGA's John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. “I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try an

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Red Sox score three runs in 10th inning before hanging on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Late-game dramatics. Post-season intensity. Even a dugout-clearing dust-up. The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays heightened their rivalry Wednesday in a 10-inning matchup between American League East teams who seem primed for a standings battle over the second half of the season. Boston managed to avoid a three-game sweep by hanging on for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Matt Strahm (3-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting George Springer on a flyout with run