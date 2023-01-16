Biologics Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 596.65 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biologics market was valued at USD 264 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 596.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biologics Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. To know the trends and opportunities in the Biologics industry, a Biologics market research report is anytime the best solution to go for. This report presents you with a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis. The Biologics market report provides you with all-inclusive knowledge and information of the swiftly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aid in planning your own strategies with which you can outshine the competitors. The Biologics report gives details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis, and research methodology.

This global market research report has a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Biologics business market research report help you stay up-to-date about the entire market and also offer holistic view of the market. The report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and their buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios. This Biologics market report is a reliable source of market information for your business which helps you with better decision making and outline better business strategies.
 
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biologics market was valued at USD 264 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 596.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Gain Access to a Sample PDF of the Biologics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biologics-market

Biologics, commonly referred to as biological medications, are disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that are manufactured from live creatures or contain living organism components. Vaccines, blood, blood components, tissues, cells, allergies, genes, and recombinant proteins are among the items derived from humans, insects, microbes, animals, plants, and birds. These products regulate the development of essential proteins, alter human hormones and cells, and produce compounds that either activate or suppress the immune system. They also alter the way natural biologic intracellular and cellular activities function.

Biologics have acquired a lot of momentum in recent years since they are used to treat a variety of diseases and ailments, such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. The product's widespread use is expected to drive growth in the global biologics market in the coming years. Biologics are at the cutting edge of research, supporting the most recent advances. Such breakthroughs are expected to result in revolutionary treatments that give patients new treatment options. New developments and unique therapies are being developed for the production of new biologics, indicating that the global biologics market is anticipated to have a positive future outlook.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Biologics market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Biologics Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategies, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Some of the major players operating in the biologics market are:

  • Pfizer Inc. (US)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Mylan N.V. (US)

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

  • Sanofi (France)

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

  • AstraZeneca (UK)

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

  • Eli Lilly and Company (US)

  • Allergan (Ireland)

  • Abbott (US)

  • LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

  • Aurobindo Pharma (India)

  • Lupin (India)

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

  • Zydus Cadila (India)

Recent Development

  • In November 2021, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combined with limited chemotherapy as first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer. Patients with squamous or non-squamous illness, independent of PD-L1 expression, are eligible for the treatment. 1 The FDA's Real-Time Oncology Examine (RTOR) pilot programme was used to review this application, which aims to ensure that safe and effective medicines are offered to patients as soon as feasible.

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-biologics-market

Opportunities:

  • Increase in the number of research and development activities   


Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the biologics market growth. In addition, scientists and researchers are studying species and expression systems to improve biological products' productivity. In addition, a number of pharmaceutical companies are conducting research and development (R and D) to increase the efficacy of oral medications for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of the biologics market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Biologics Industry Research

Type

  • Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitor

  • T-cell Inhibitor

  • Selective Co-stimulation Modulators

  • Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Blocker

  • B-cell Inhibitor

Drug Class

  • Monoclonal Antibody

  • Recombinant Insulin

  • Vaccine

  • Blood Factor

  • Human Growth Hormone

  • Fusion Protein

  • Recombinant Enzyme

  • Interferon

  • Colony-stimulating Factor

  • Gene Therapy

  • Cell Therapy

  • Oligonucleotides

  • Others

  • Peptide

  • Botulinum Toxin

Therapeutic Application

  • Oncology

  • Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases

  • Metabolic Disorders

  • Ophthalmic Diseases

  • Respiratory Disorders

  • Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs)

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs)

  • Infectious Diseases

Source

  • Microbial

  • Mammalian

Manufacturing

  • Outsourced

  • In-House

Drug Type

  • Branded Drugs

  • Generic Drugs

Mode of Purchase

  • Prescription Drugs

  • Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Dosage Form

  • Injection

Route of Administration

  • Parenteral

  • Oral

End-Users

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Homecare

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

  • A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the biologics market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases kill more than 41 million people worldwide each year. The most common chronic disease, cardiovascular disease, kills 17.9 million people per year, followed by cancer, diabetes and respiratory disorders. These four groups are responsible for 80% of all chronic disease mortality. Chronic diseases have prompted the development of sophisticated diagnostics and therapeutics. Biologics are medicines that have been genetically modified to target a portion of the immune system that causes inflammation.

  • Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of biologics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the biologics market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of biologics market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the market's growth rate.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biologics-market

Biologics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the biologics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the biologics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, increase in strategic collaborations for the development of biologics treatment for acute as well as chronic diseases will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, kidney and liver disorders in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

  • Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

  • A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Biologics market is depicted by this report.

  • The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

  • The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

  • The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Biologics market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

  • It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

  • This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Biologics Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Biologics Market, By Type

  8. Global Biologics Market, By Drug Class

  9. Global Biologics Market, By Therapeutic Application

  10. Global Biologics Market, By Source

  11. Global Biologics Market, By Manufacturing

  12. Global Biologics Market, By Drug Type

  13. Global Biologics Market, By Mode of Purchase

  14. Global Biologics Market, By Dosage Form

  15. Global Biologics Market, By Route of Administration

  16. Global Biologics Market, By End-Users

  17. Global Biologics Market, By Region

  18. Global Biologics Market: Company Landscape

  19. SWOT Analyses

  20. Company Profile

  21. Questionnaires

  22. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biologics-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Orthobiologics Market, By Product (Demineralized Bone Matrix {DBM}, Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein {BPM}, Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes and Others), Application (Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture Recovery, Soft Tissue Injuries, and Maxillofacial and Dental Applications), Type (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist and Shoulder, Spine, Others), and End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers, Research and Academic Institute, and Dental Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orthobiologics-market

  • North America Orthobiologics Market, By Products (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP), Viscosupplementation, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cell Therapy, Bone Marrow Aspirate Protein, Plasma-Rich Protein, Other Products), Application (Spinal Fusion, Trauma Repair, Reconstructive Surgery, Tendon And Ligament, Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications, Others), By Type ( Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist and Shoulder, Spine, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centres, Research and Academic Institutes, Dental Clinics and Facilities), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico,) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-orthobiologics-market

  • Europe Orthobiologics Market By Product (Demineralized Bone Matrix {DBM}, Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein {BPM}, Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes and Others), Application (Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture Recovery, Soft Tissue Injuries, and Maxillofacial and Dental Applications), Type (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist and Shoulder, Spine and Others), End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Centres, Research and Academic Institute, and Dental Clinics), Country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest Of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-orthobiologics-market

  • Spine Biologics Market, By Product (Bone Allografts, Bone Graft Substitute, Platelet Rich Plasma, Bone Marrow Aspirate Therapy), Surgery Type (Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), Transforamenal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF)), End-User (Hospitals, Spinal Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spine-biologics-market

Customized Wound Care Biologics Market, By Product (Biologic Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Ulcers, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Burn Centers and Wound Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/customized-wound-care-biologics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice Friday and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that’s on thin ice. “There’s time,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. “But not too much time.” Maybe it’s the long list of injuries finally catching up with the Avalanche. Or perhaps it’s the toll from last season when they played into the summer to earn the franchise's third Stanley Cup trophy.

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks' surprising season came to a bitter end Saturday when they allowed 25 consecutive points in the second half and lost 41-23 to the 49ers in a wild-card game. “We had our shot,” coach Pete Carroll said. “So the suddenness of th

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 poin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 22 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. The Nuggets gained sole possession of first in the Western Conference over the idle Memphis Grizzlies despite the absence of Nikola Jokic. He missed the game because of right wrist management. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers for the second time in a week, although this one was much closer than the 31-point beatd

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in five road games. Boeser’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots. Sebastian Aho scored with 2:52 remaining in regulation to break a tie for the Hurricanes. Paul