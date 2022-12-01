Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Abzena, Bionova Scientific, Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies & More

Company Logo

Biologics Contract Development Market

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source; By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biologics Contract Development Market size is expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



The market is being driven by factors such growing use of advanced technologies for biological production, increased R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biopharma businesses, and supportive regulations for clinical trials in developing nations. Biopharmaceutical CDMOs are adopting cutting-edge technology by investing time and capital to build differentiated capabilities.



China, India, and Korea remain the most popular regions for clinical research among developing nations. These nations' governments encourage outsourcing as it attracts foreign investment. Additionally, regulatory agencies in developing nations are aligning their policies with EMA and FDA standards speeding up the approval process.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous CROs worked with biotechnology companies to do research and development on COVID-19 vaccines. The majority of clinical trials focused on developing new novel COVID-19 treatments. However, it is also projected that research will focus on cancer in the post-pandemic period due to rising cancer incidence.



Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights

The mammalian source segment became the dominant sector in 2021. This is due to the main benefit of using mammalian cells for protein expression and creating mammalian proteins with proper post-translational modifications that offer a native structure.

Many businesses are choosing to manufacture recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies; the process development segment is expected to grow in forthcoming years. Major biologics manufacturers provide process development to the client's business needs, regulatory constraints, and project timelines.

Due to the high need for cancer therapy, the oncology segment accounted for the greatest share, encouraging more company investments in R&D and outsourcing.

North America dominates the largest share owing to the increasing R&D investment and presence of local market players. Also, increasing outsourcing activities and the number of clinical trials in the region accelerate regional growth.

Major players operating in the industry include Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Avid Bioservices, Inc; Bionova Scientific Inc, BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH), Curia Global, Inc; KBI Biopharma, LakePharma, STC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics.

The publisher has segmented the biologics contract development market report based on source, product service, indication, and region:

Biologics Contract Development, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Biologics Contract Development, Product Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cell Line Development

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Process Development

Upstream

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Downstream

Impurity, isolation, & identification

Physicochemical characterization

Pharmaceutical analysis

Others

By Product

MABs

Recombinant proteins

Others

Others

Biologics Contract Development, Indication Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Immunological disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Hematological disorders

Others

Biologics Contract Development, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

Abzena Ltd

AGC Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Avid Bioservices Inc

Bionova Scientific Inc

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH)

Curia Global Inc.

Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genscript

KBI B

