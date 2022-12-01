Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Abzena, Bionova Scientific, Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies & More
Biologics Contract Development Market
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source; By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biologics Contract Development Market size is expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The market is being driven by factors such growing use of advanced technologies for biological production, increased R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biopharma businesses, and supportive regulations for clinical trials in developing nations. Biopharmaceutical CDMOs are adopting cutting-edge technology by investing time and capital to build differentiated capabilities.
China, India, and Korea remain the most popular regions for clinical research among developing nations. These nations' governments encourage outsourcing as it attracts foreign investment. Additionally, regulatory agencies in developing nations are aligning their policies with EMA and FDA standards speeding up the approval process.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous CROs worked with biotechnology companies to do research and development on COVID-19 vaccines. The majority of clinical trials focused on developing new novel COVID-19 treatments. However, it is also projected that research will focus on cancer in the post-pandemic period due to rising cancer incidence.
Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights
The mammalian source segment became the dominant sector in 2021. This is due to the main benefit of using mammalian cells for protein expression and creating mammalian proteins with proper post-translational modifications that offer a native structure.
Many businesses are choosing to manufacture recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies; the process development segment is expected to grow in forthcoming years. Major biologics manufacturers provide process development to the client's business needs, regulatory constraints, and project timelines.
Due to the high need for cancer therapy, the oncology segment accounted for the greatest share, encouraging more company investments in R&D and outsourcing.
North America dominates the largest share owing to the increasing R&D investment and presence of local market players. Also, increasing outsourcing activities and the number of clinical trials in the region accelerate regional growth.
Major players operating in the industry include Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Avid Bioservices, Inc; Bionova Scientific Inc, BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH), Curia Global, Inc; KBI Biopharma, LakePharma, STC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics.
The publisher has segmented the biologics contract development market report based on source, product service, indication, and region:
Biologics Contract Development, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Microbial
Mammalian
Others
Biologics Contract Development, Product Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Cell Line Development
Microbial
Mammalian
Others
Process Development
Upstream
Microbial
Mammalian
Others
Downstream
Impurity, isolation, & identification
Physicochemical characterization
Pharmaceutical analysis
Others
By Product
MABs
Recombinant proteins
Others
Others
Biologics Contract Development, Indication Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Oncology
Immunological disorders
Cardiovascular disorders
Hematological disorders
Others
Biologics Contract Development, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Biologics Contract Development Market Insights
5. Global Biologics Contract Development Market, by Source
6. Global Biologics Contract Development Market, by Product Service
7. Global Biologics Contract Development Market, by Indication
8. Global Biologics Contract Development Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Abzena Ltd
AGC Biologics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
Avid Bioservices Inc
Bionova Scientific Inc
BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH)
Curia Global Inc.
Fujiifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Genscript
KBI B
