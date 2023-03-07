Biologics and Biosimilars Market Size is Likely to Upsurge USD 271.5 Billion Globally by 2028 | Analysis by Latest Trends, New Entrants, Economic Factors, Growing Demands, Opportunities, and Challenges | Extrapolate

Extrapolate

Biologics and biosimilars are creating waves of success in healthcare with their rising utility and efficiency. This product has created a highly competitive market with a projected value of USD 271.5 billion by 2028.

Dubai, UAE, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report released by Extrapolate, the global Biologics and Biosimilars Market size is estimated to grow to USD 271.5 Billion by 2028 from USD 191.6 Billion in 2021, registering a steady CAGR of 5.10% during the projection period.

The report argues that the market is now at an inflection point, thanks to the increasing number of FDA-approved biosimilars, the increasing acceptance of these products among healthcare providers and patients, and the growing number of companies investing in the development of biosimilars.

Download a FREE Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/biologics-and-biosimilars-market-report/29620

The biologics and biosimilar market is further strengthened by developing more cost-effective and patient-friendly products, establishing more efficient regulatory pathways for approval and reimbursement and introducing new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. “For instance, Talat Imran, CEO of Rani Therapeutics, recently said that the future of biologics lies in oral delivery through robotic capsules.” The report also highlights the potential for collaboration between biosimilar companies and the need for increased investment in research and development in the field.

Key Insights

By type, monoclonal antibodies dominated the global biologics and biosimilar market.

The tumor segment is expected to hold the largest market share by application.

Several favorable initiatives taken by governments across the globe in order to support the development of drugs are expected to drive market growth.

Key market players to expand their product line by launching new products to stay competitive.

Story continues

Inquire Before Buying This Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/biologics-and-biosimilars-market-report/29620



Competitive Landscape of Biologics and Biosimilars Market

The global biologics and biosimilar market is highly competitive, with key players employing several business strategies in order to maintain their market standing. The primary growth strategy implemented by leading businesses is to strengthen their product line by launching novel products.

For instance, on June 6, 2022, Amgen announced that the FDA had approved RIABNITM (rituximab-arrx), a biosimilar to Rituxan®, in combination with methotrexate for adults with moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who had an adverse reaction to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies. Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA), also known as Wegener's Granulomatosis, Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA), Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), and other diseases are already approved for treatment with RIABNI in adult patients. Moreover, in 2020, the company introduced AVSOLA®, a biosimilar to Remicade® (infliximab).

Key Players

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Sanofi-Aventis

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Merck

3sbio

Changchun High Tech

CP Guojian

Biotech

Gelgen

Innovent

Dong Bao

Ganlee

United Laboratories

Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentations:



The market for biologics and biosimilars is analyzed based on various factors such as types, applications, and regions. This detailed analysis helps identify potential challenges and opportunities in the market, allowing buyers to make informed decisions to improve their business strategies.

On the basis of Types :

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Erythropoietin

Insulin

Vaccines

Others

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buyal/29620



Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Dominate Biologics and Biosimilars Market

In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment held a significant share of the market and was projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to several factors, including the broad range of applications for monoclonal antibodies in treating chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and osteoporosis. Furthermore, these treatments are cost-effective, which is driving the segment's growth.

Moreover, microbial systems are the primary source of recombinant proteins used in therapeutic procedures. Recombinant methods have facilitated the production of the most commercially available medications, thus promoting the growth of microbial systems.

On the basis of Applications , the Biologics and Biosimilars market is primarily split into:

Tumor

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Hemophilia

Tumor Segment to Dominate Biologics and Biosimilars Market



Biologics and biosimilars have become increasingly important in tumor applications as they target specific cancer cells and improve patient outcomes. This has led to a strong demand for these drugs in cancer treatment. The rising demand for biologics and biosimilars for tumors can be attributed to several factors, such as increased incidences of cancer among people across the globe.

Regarding tumors, biologics and biosimilars have shown better efficacy and safety than traditional chemotherapy drugs. They are designed to target specific cells or proteins, which can reduce the risk of damaging healthy cells and causing side effects. Furthermore, many biologic drugs are approaching the end of their patent protection, which has paved the way for up opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers to develop and market similar products. This has created competition in the market, leading to lower prices for these drugs and increasing access to treatment options for cancer patients.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.extrapolate.com/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/biologics-and-biosimilars-market-report/29620

Geographic Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America to Dominate Biologics and Biosimilars Market Share



According to Extrapolate's research analyst, North America is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to several factors, including the region's adoption of innovative R&D approaches and the increasing acceptance of biosimilars, which are less expensive substitutes for biologics with equivalent efficacy. The development of biologics is also fueling this growth.

In 2021, Europe led the market for biosimilars, valued at $7.53 billion, with a per capita consumption contribution of $17.8, significantly higher than the global average. The regional market is supported by several initiatives, including the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) priority medicines (PRIME) program, which promotes the development of drugs addressing unmet medical needs. The rising geriatric population, high healthcare costs, and government funding for innovative research and development are further factors driving regional market growth.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview

3 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape

4 Biologics and Biosimilars Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of the Biologics and Biosimilars Market

6 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation by Type

7 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation by Application

8 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Biologics and Biosimilars Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.extrapolate.com/toc/healthcare-medical-devices-biotechnology/biologics-and-biosimilars-market-report/29620

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.

CONTACT: Extrapolate Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189 E-mail: talk@extrapolate.com Website: https://www.extrapolate.com Blog: https://www.extrapolate.com/blog



