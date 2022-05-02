Biologic Therapies for Wound Care: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: This report studies the global market for wound care biologics. It describes different types of wound care biologics, including cellular and/or tissue-based products (CTPs), skin substitutes and topical agents, and their current and historical market revenues.

Skin substitutes are categorized into acellular and cellular composition, as well as biologic and bioengineered materials.Biologic skin substitutes are categorized into allografts and acellular animal derived tissue-based products or xenografts.

Bioengineered skin substitutes are categorized into cellular and acellular or biosynthetic.

This report also studies applications for biologics in the care of chronic wounds and acute wounds.The market for chronic wounds includes venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and arterial and other ulcers.

The market for acute wounds includes surgical and traumatic wounds and burns.An in-depth analysis of the market includes historical data and market projections based on sales by product type, application, end user and region.

The report provides discusses the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares.

The scope of this report does not include biologics used for soft tissue reinforcement during plastic and reconstructive surgery. Such surgery is performed to treat structures of the human body that are affected aesthetically or functionally due to defects and abnormalities.

Report Includes:
- 23 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for wound care biologics within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for wound care biologics, and market size estimation and forecast by product type, composition, application, end user vertical, and geographic region
- Description of the integumentary system, wound classifications and wound healing process, and discussion on ECM composition and its importance in skin wound healing
- Insight into the recent government regulations, reimbursement procedures, technological updates, 510 (K) approvals, and active clinical trials in wound care biologics that can shape the future marketplace
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of this market
- Market share analysis of the key companies operating in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis and their impact on the global market for wound care biologics
- Descriptive company profiles of major global players, including AlloSource, Bioventus LLC, BioTissue Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., MiMedx, Stryker Corp., and Smith & Nephew, Plc.

Summary:
It is estimated that nearly REDACTED people worldwide suffer from chronic wounds, including nearly REDACTED people in the U.S. Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and a greater incidence of comorbidities that contribute to impaired healing, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease, and smoking, is a significant growth driver.

Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care.A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often require a number of advanced solutions.

Biological therapies are an emerging approach in modern wound care, as they can stimulate the body’s own natural healing power by activating its inherent ability to repair and regenerate.These utilize some form of biologic component such as collagen, cells and ECM technologies to support wound closure.

The mechanism of action involves orchestrating an ideal environment to support regenerative healing as well as help stimulate the recruitment and proliferation of cells involved in wound repair.

The overall cost of treating hard-to-heal wounds is rising sharply. The current annual estimated cost in the U.S. exceeds REDACTED. Due to the enormous costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. Biologics have demonstrated improved chronic and acute wound healing rates at a lower overall cost than traditional wound care products, and demand for these products is growing. Wound care biologics manufacturers are investing in educating healthcare professionals and clinicians about the clinical and cost advantages of biologics in wound care.

As the global healthcare system moves from a fee-for-service to a value-based health care delivery and reimbursement model, the demand for biologics is expected to grow significantly in coming years.The market is also expected to benefit from continuous R&D.

However, high cost, reimbursement and pricing issues, and a changing regulatory landscape remain the key restraining factors in the market.

The global market for wound biologics was estimated at REDACTED in 2021.Between 2021 and 2026, the market is predicted to see a CAGR of REDACTED, leading to a market value of REDACTED in 2026.

The market for CTPs or skin substitutes is expected to reach REDACTED in 2026, at a CAGR of REDACTED. The market for topical agents was estimated at REDACTED in 2021, and is projected to reach REDACTED in 2026.
