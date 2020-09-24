BioLife Sciences Inc. (BLFE) Announces the Recent Sale of Over 250,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) is pleased to announce the sale of over 250,000 units of BioLife Sciences’ specially formulated 70% Ethyl-Alcohol Hand Sanitizer. Sales were conducted through BioLife-owned brands and their extensive network of wholesalers and distributors.



The alcohol-based hand sanitizer units were distributed to Canadian retailers including (but not limited to) Home Depot, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware. “We are very pleased that BioLife was able to assist Canadians during the peak of the pandemic with safe and effective hand sanitizer,” said Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences. “Our goal is to ensure the public has access to quality products especially during these trying times.”

BioLife Sciences Hand Sanitizer Gels are NPN-Licensed and Health Canada approved alcohol-based sanitizer. It provides a safe and effective way to sanitize your hands when soap and water are unavailable. All BioLife Hand Sanitizer follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for effective hand hygiene recommendations.

According to Markets and Markets, the infection control market is projected to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024, from USD 19.97 billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. Infection control is defined as the policies and procedures that are used to minimize the risk of spreading infections, particularly in hospitals and human or animal health care facilities.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

