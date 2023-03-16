BioLargo's PFAS Treatment Technology Meets EPA's Proposed New Drinking Water Standards

EPA has proposed the first drinking water standards for PFAS "forever chemicals", paving the way for long-anticipated regulation of PFAS in drinking water. BioLargo's AEC technology has been proven in multiple case studies to meet or exceed those standards.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced today that its PFAS treatment system the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) is capable of treating water to below the EPA's newly proposed drinking water standards for PFAS.

On March 14, 2023, the Biden-Harris administration announced in a press release that it is proposing long-anticipated national drinking water standards for six PFAS chemicals: PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX. The new rule proposes limits of four parts per trillion for the two most common and widespread PFAS chemicals: PFOA and PFOS. For the other four, they will have a combined, calculated limit weighted by their respective health risks. The White House's press release is linked here: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/biden-harris-administration-proposes-first-ever-national-standard-protect-communities

This move by the EPA, in concert with its September 2023 proposal to designate PFOA and PFOA as CERCLA hazardous substances, is one of the most substantial acts by the Federal Government thus far to regulate PFAS. If finalized after a public comment period, the proposed regulation will require that public water utilities monitor PFAS in their water, notify the public if limits are exceeded, and treat their water to reduce PFAS contamination if it exceeds these limits.

BioLargo's PFAS treatment technology, the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), has been proven in multiple case studies, conducted with PFAS-contaminated water provided by municipalities across the US, to reduce each of the six PFAS chemicals targeted by the EPA's new drinking water standards to below their respective limits of detection, meeting the EPA's proposed limits. These studies have proven the AEC's ability to remove all PFAS chemicals monitored in the current testing methods.

Story continues

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo's engineering subsidiary, said, "It is especially notable that our AEC technology can reduce the presence of PFBA and PFBS to below their detection limit because existing water treatment solutions like carbon-filtration and ion exchange tend to struggle to remove these. Because of their small size and low polarity, they tend to slip right through carbon and other media-based technologies."

BioLargo's President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "For BioLargo, the timing of this news is perfect. Assuming these regulations go into effect as written, many municipalities will soon be required to install PFAS treatment systems. Our system is the practical, affordable, sustainable solution for all PFAS treatment, generating far less PFAS-laden solid waste than other options. Our team is also being recognized for their expertise on PFAS, with our Director of Commercialization Tonya Chandler being sought after as a speaker at PFAS-focused events many times over the past year."

He continued, "With our first customer for PFAS treatment already secured and underway - a large industrial site - we are eager to offer our PFAS solution to more municipal and industrial customers over the coming year. As a reminder, we don't just treat water contaminated with PFAS, we also take on the responsibility of handling their solid waste to make it simple for the customer."

What are PFAS?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of harmful chemicals widely used in manufacturing and consumer products, known to contaminate drinking water sources around the world, and are both biopersistent (meaning they remain in organisms indefinitely without breaking down), and are bioaccumulative (meaning that over time, they build up in ever increasing amounts in people, wildlife, aquatic life, and the environment). Having been detected in the blood of more than 99% of tested Americans, they are linked to increased incidence of cancer, liver and kidney disease, reproductive issues, immunodeficiencies, and hormonal disruptions.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global, national and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744105/BioLargos-PFAS-Treatment-Technology-Meets-EPAs-Proposed-New-Drinking-Water-Standards



