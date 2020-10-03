When Will BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Breakeven?

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$8.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, the US$29m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is BioHiTech Global's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

BioHiTech Global is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.7m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 98% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of BioHiTech Global's upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. BioHiTech Global currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

