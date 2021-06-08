Biogen to start shipping Alzheimer's drug in about two weeks

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it expects to begin shipping its newly approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in about two weeks and that over 900 infusion centers are ready to implement the treatment to patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Aduhelm as the first treatment to target a likely underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease - sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta.

The drug, which is given as an intravenous infusion, is likely needed to be given at specialty infusion centers.

Biogen Chief Executive Michel Vounatsos said the sites include clinical trials centers with currently confirmed amyloid beta positive patients, as well as other sites with the necessary infrastructure to diagnose and treat patients.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)