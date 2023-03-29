Biogas Blending Market to Surpass US$ 342.8 Billion by 2031 due to High Demand for Biogas Blending in Residential Sector | Transparency Market Research Inc.

The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness abundant opportunities, supported by government subsidies to bolster biogas production

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. Advancements in the production of biogas and presence of robust natural gas grids in several countries are likely to boost the biogas blending market value.

Companies in the market benefit from mature technology for biogas production and purification. Rapid expansion of distribution networks for biogas is expected to boost the revenue growth of companies in the market. The biogas blending market size stood at US$ 77.3 Bn in 2022. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 342.8 Bn by 2031.

Presence of existing natural gas grids in several countries is likely to broaden the biogas blending market outlook. Introduction of improved methods for biogas blending in the past few years has accelerated the industry development. Biogas is likely to gain traction as an alternative to natural gas for a number of applications, such as electricity generation, cooking fuel, and heating.

Governments are supporting efforts to enhance the production capacity of biogas, which is estimated to make the price of biogas competitive with that of natural gas, which would offer significant business opportunities to companies. Surge in price of natural gas in the past few decades has thus positively impacted the biogas blending market development.

Key Findings of Study

  • Rise in Utilization of Gas Grids in Biogas Distribution to Bolster Market Value: Efforts by companies to adopt the existing gas network or grid for biogas distribution are likely to incentivize biogas blending worldwide. An interconnected natural gas pipeline across several nations is likely to bolster the market. Governments are intensively promoting the decarbonization of natural gas networks, which is likely to enhance the utilization of gas infrastructure in biogas-blended natural gas distribution. Surge in number of biogas plants in developing countries in the past few years has boosted the market.

  • High Awareness About Benefits of Biogas Blending Among Residential Consumers: End-users are adopting blended natural gas due to positive environmental impact the gas has in the transition to renewable energy. For instance, biogas-based fuels are viewed as renewable alternatives to fossil fuels used in the transport sector. Furthermore, experts estimate that switching to biogas can reduce GHGs in the sector by as much as 80% compared to gasoline and diesel. The residential sector held a significant market share in 2022 among all end-users. Surge in demand for biogas blending in the residential sector is therefore likely to propel the market.

Key Drivers

  • Implementation of government policies and legislation aimed at decarbonizing the natural gas networks across the world is likely to drive the global biogas blending market. Governments in several countries are promoting the usage of low carbon fuels or low carbon gas in a bid to reduce Green Houses Gases (GHGs), which would enable them to decarbonize gas consumption and achieve energy security.

  • Surge in awareness about the environmental advantage of biogas in electricity production and as a vehicle fuel is expected to drive biogas blending market growth. Biogas is viewed as an effective solution to promote renewable energy transition.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is a lucrative market for biogas blending. Efforts by the European Commission to scale up biomethane production in the European Union have strengthened the need for biogas blending. Governments are promoting the production of biogas in the EU as an important solution to accelerate its clean energy transition. The EU aims to reduce GHGs by at least 55% below their 1990 levels, and biogas blending is viewed as a key initiative to achieve this objective. Governments in Germany, Austria, and Denmark are offering investment subsidies or incentives for biogas injection into the natural gas grid, which is likely to propel the market in Europe.

The biogas blending market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031. Policy support for blending programs in India and other countries is anticipated to propel market growth in the region. For instance, the Government of India is working on a strategic framework to make compressed biogas blending into natural gas mandatory for city gas distribution companies.

Competition Landscape

Recent analysis of the biogas blending market indicates that a few medium and large-sized players account for majority stake. These players adopt mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base and undertake capacity expansion in a bid to gain market share. They also focus on product innovations to consolidate their market position during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the biogas blending industry are GAIL (India) Limited, MGL, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Italgas, ENGIE, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Biogas Blending Market Segmentation

By Application

  • Gas Grid

  • Boilers

  • Furnaces

  • Heating

  • Electricity Generation

  • Others

By End-use

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

