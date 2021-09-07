Biofuel Enzymes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Codexis, Danisco and Dupont Among Others
Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Biofuel Enzymes 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biofuel enzymes market should reach $2.0 billion by 2026 from $1.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The North American biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $498.9 million in 2021 to $762.9 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Asia-Pacific biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $303.1 million in 2021 to $511.3 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The study scope includes the major biofuel enzymes that are being used in the commercial production of biofuels. Each biofuel enzyme is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026. The publisher analyzed each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market share. This report mainly deals with the types of biofuel enzymes and covers the total market for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments. Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed. Influencing factors, including enzyme efficiencies, biofuel demand and supply, research on various enzymes and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines biofuel enzyme companies and industry alliances, biofuel production, end-user industry and market-driving forces.
Enzymes serving other industries, like food and beverage, brewing, detergent, pharmaceutical, biopolymer, biochemical, animal nutrition, health, textiles, the fragrance industry and personal care are excluded from this report. The production of biofuel without using enzymes via processes like gasification and torrefaction are also excluded from this report.
The Report Includes
73 data tables and 12 additional tables
An updated review of the global markets and technologies for biofuel enzymes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for biofuel enzymes, opportunity assessment and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
Estimation of market size and market forecast for overall biofuel enzymes global market, and corresponding market share analysis by enzyme type, application, feedstock and geographic region
Evaluation of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market, estimating current and future demand of biofuel enzymes in various global markets
Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
Emphasis on the new and different types of market regulations enforced by authorities in biofuel enzyme production
Reviews of new technologies and their uses, along with new patents and their importance
Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including AB Enzymes, DuPont, Iogen, Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd., Schaumann BioEnergy and Verenium Corp.
As global energy consumption grows, the need for alternative sources of energy increases. Different feedstocks can be used to create alternative fuel sources using biofuel enzymes. This report examines global biofuel enzyme market characteristics, present and future strategies for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes, such as protease, lysomax, FermaSure and others. This report highlights classifications, comparisons and use of each enzyme type. A thorough study was conducted on the structure of the biofuel enzyme industry. Biofuel enzymes can be used to create biofuels like biodiesel, bioethanol, green diesel and bioethanol used in the transport, electric power, home use, agriculture, irrigation, chemical and automobile industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Biofuel Industry Outlook
Introduction
Biofuel Types
Solid Biofuel
Liquid Biofuel
Biodiesel
Gaseous Biofuel
Classification According to Generations of Biofuel
First Generation Biofuel
Second Generation of Biofuel
Third Generation of Biofuel
Feedstock for Biofuel
First-Generation Feedstock
Second-Generation Feedstock
Third Generation Feedstock
Biofuel Feedstocks Around the World
Top 10 Sources of Biofuel
Cellulose
Algal Oil
Corn
Soy
Sugarcane
Camelina and Jatropha
Rapeseed
Methane
Animal Fat
Paper Waste
Advantages and Disadvantages of Biofuels
Chapter 4 Market Overview
What is an Enzyme?
Nomenclature and Classification of Enzymes
Nomenclature
Classification
Mode of Action
Lock and Key Model
Induced Fit Model
Enzyme Specificity
Factors Affecting the Performance of Enzymes
Enzyme Sources
Production of Enzymes
Steps in Production of Enzymes
Role of Enzymes in Biofuel Production
Thermostable and Immobilized Enzymes in Biofuel
Common Enzymes in Production of Biofuel
Amylase in Biofuel
Xylanase in Biofuel
Factors Affecting the Biofuel Enzyme Market
Environmental Concerns
Cost of Fossil Fuels versus Cost of Biofuel
Technologies for Boosting Production of Biofuel
Challenges for Enzymatic Biofuel
Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects of Biofuel Production
Overview of Global Regulations for Biofuel Production
EPA's Role in the Sustainable Growth of Biofuels
Chapter 6 Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Introduction
Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Feedstock
Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Application
Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Type
Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Enzyme Type
Enzymes: Key Components in Biofuel Production
Amylase
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Cellulase
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Xylanase
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Lipase
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Other Enzymes
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Feedstock
Starch as a Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Sugar as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Vegetable Oils as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Animal Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Waste Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Algae as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Other Types of Feedstocks for Biofuel Production
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Bioethanol Production
Overview
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Biodiesel Production
Increasing Demand for Diesel Substitutes
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Biomethane Production
Biomethane for NGV Powertrains
Green Diesel
Biofuels in Aviation
Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Biolubricant Production
Overview
Other Applications
Chapter 10 North American Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 11 European Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 13 Rest of the World Market for Biofuel Enzymes
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
AB Enzymes Gmbh
C-Lecta Gmbh
Codexis Inc.
Danisco A/S
Dupont
Dyadic International
Enzyme Development Corp.
Enzyme Solutions Inc.
Enzyme Supplies Ltd.
Iogen Corp.
Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.
Maps Enzymes Ltd.
Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd.
Novozymes A/S
Royal Dsm Nv
Schaumann Bioenergy
Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.
Transbiodiesel Ltd.
Verenium Corp.
Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms
