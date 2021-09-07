Biofuel Enzymes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Codexis, Danisco and Dupont Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Biofuel Enzymes 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biofuel enzymes market should reach $2.0 billion by 2026 from $1.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The North American biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $498.9 million in 2021 to $762.9 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Asia-Pacific biofuel enzymes market is expected to grow from $303.1 million in 2021 to $511.3 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The study scope includes the major biofuel enzymes that are being used in the commercial production of biofuels. Each biofuel enzyme is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026. The publisher analyzed each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market share. This report mainly deals with the types of biofuel enzymes and covers the total market for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments. Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed. Influencing factors, including enzyme efficiencies, biofuel demand and supply, research on various enzymes and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines biofuel enzyme companies and industry alliances, biofuel production, end-user industry and market-driving forces.

Enzymes serving other industries, like food and beverage, brewing, detergent, pharmaceutical, biopolymer, biochemical, animal nutrition, health, textiles, the fragrance industry and personal care are excluded from this report. The production of biofuel without using enzymes via processes like gasification and torrefaction are also excluded from this report.

As global energy consumption grows, the need for alternative sources of energy increases. Different feedstocks can be used to create alternative fuel sources using biofuel enzymes. This report examines global biofuel enzyme market characteristics, present and future strategies for amylase, cellulase, xylanase, lipase and other enzymes, such as protease, lysomax, FermaSure and others. This report highlights classifications, comparisons and use of each enzyme type. A thorough study was conducted on the structure of the biofuel enzyme industry. Biofuel enzymes can be used to create biofuels like biodiesel, bioethanol, green diesel and bioethanol used in the transport, electric power, home use, agriculture, irrigation, chemical and automobile industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Biofuel Industry Outlook

Introduction

Biofuel Types

Solid Biofuel

Liquid Biofuel

Biodiesel

Gaseous Biofuel

Classification According to Generations of Biofuel

First Generation Biofuel

Second Generation of Biofuel

Third Generation of Biofuel

Feedstock for Biofuel

First-Generation Feedstock

Second-Generation Feedstock

Third Generation Feedstock

Biofuel Feedstocks Around the World

Top 10 Sources of Biofuel

Cellulose

Algal Oil

Corn

Soy

Sugarcane

Camelina and Jatropha

Rapeseed

Methane

Animal Fat

Paper Waste

Advantages and Disadvantages of Biofuels

Chapter 4 Market Overview

What is an Enzyme?

Nomenclature and Classification of Enzymes

Nomenclature

Classification

Mode of Action

Lock and Key Model

Induced Fit Model

Enzyme Specificity

Factors Affecting the Performance of Enzymes

Enzyme Sources

Production of Enzymes

Steps in Production of Enzymes

Role of Enzymes in Biofuel Production

Thermostable and Immobilized Enzymes in Biofuel

Common Enzymes in Production of Biofuel

Amylase in Biofuel

Xylanase in Biofuel

Factors Affecting the Biofuel Enzyme Market

Environmental Concerns

Cost of Fossil Fuels versus Cost of Biofuel

Technologies for Boosting Production of Biofuel

Challenges for Enzymatic Biofuel

Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects of Biofuel Production

Overview of Global Regulations for Biofuel Production

EPA's Role in the Sustainable Growth of Biofuels

Chapter 6 Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes

Introduction

Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Feedstock

Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Application

Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Type

Global Market for Biofuel Enzymes by Region

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Enzyme Type

Enzymes: Key Components in Biofuel Production

Amylase

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Cellulase

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Xylanase

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Lipase

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Other Enzymes

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Feedstock

Starch as a Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Sugar as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Vegetable Oils as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Animal Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Waste Oils/Fats as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Algae as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Other Types of Feedstocks for Biofuel Production

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Bioethanol Production

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Biodiesel Production

Increasing Demand for Diesel Substitutes

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Biomethane Production

Biomethane for NGV Powertrains

Green Diesel

Biofuels in Aviation

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Biolubricant Production

Overview

Other Applications

Chapter 10 North American Market for Biofuel Enzymes

Chapter 11 European Market for Biofuel Enzymes

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Market for Biofuel Enzymes

Chapter 13 Rest of the World Market for Biofuel Enzymes

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

AB Enzymes Gmbh

C-Lecta Gmbh

Codexis Inc.

Danisco A/S

Dupont

Dyadic International

Enzyme Development Corp.

Enzyme Solutions Inc.

Enzyme Supplies Ltd.

Iogen Corp.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Noor Enzymes Pvt., Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Royal Dsm Nv

Schaumann Bioenergy

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Transbiodiesel Ltd.

Verenium Corp.

Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms

