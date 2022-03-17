Biofrontera to Showcase Actinic Keratoses and Impetigo Treatments at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

4 min read
Company to have a strong onsite presence at the world’s largest scientific conference for dermatologists, with approximately 10,000 medical professionals expected to attend

WOBURN, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announced today it will be hosting a booth showcasing its innovative, FDA-approved products at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting taking place March 25-29, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“We look forward to a strong presence at the year’s largest and most prestigious dermatology conference following encouraging momentum with our clinical studies and our commercial footprint. We anticipate a busy booth and look forward to connecting with dermatologists, practitioners and dermatology-focused service providers as we grow our trusted brands. Showcasing our portfolio on the dermatology community’s premier global stage offers us tremendous visibility and facilitates our ability to demonstrate the benefits of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratoses (AK), one of the most common precancerous skin conditions,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

Members of Biofrontera Inc.’s management team, including Ms. Monaco and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc., will be in attendance meeting with academic and clinical dermatologists, prospective customers and industry key opinion leaders. The Biofrontera Inc. booth (#469) will feature educational and commercial information on its products including the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%), which is used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for the treatment of AK, and the topical antibiotic drug Xepi® (ozenoxacin cream, 1%), FDA-approved for the treatment of impetigo. In collaboration with dermatologists, Biofrontera is fully committed to advancing treatment options and patient care.

The AAD Annual Meeting is the world’s largest scientific meeting for dermatologists, with an average attendance of approximately 18,000 including approximately 10,000 medical personnel.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with the Licensor; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; whether the Company will be able to successfully transition to a public company operating independently of Biofrontera AG; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


