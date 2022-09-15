Biodiesel Market Worth $51.47 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Biodiesel Market by Blend (B100, B20, B10, B5), Feedstock (Vegetable Oils {Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil}, Animal Fats {Poultry, Tallow}), Application (Fuel {Automotive, Marine, Agriculture}), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Biodiesel Market by Blend (B100, B20, B10, B5), Feedstock (Vegetable Oils {Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil}, Animal Fats {Poultry, Tallow}), Application (Fuel {Automotive, Marine, Agriculture}), and Geography - Forecast to 2029,’ the biodiesel market is projected to reach $51.47 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022–2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5347

Biodiesel is a non-toxic, clean-burning, biodegradable fuel made from renewable resources, such as vegetable oils and animal fats. It is an oxygenated mono-alkyl ester fuel manufactured from natural, renewable sources, including new or used vegetable oils and animal fats. Moreover, it is a sulphur-free, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly alternative automotive fuel. Its use does not require any major modifications to the existing diesel engine. Some of the major advantages of biodiesel over petroleum diesel fuel include its high cetane number, higher heating value, low smoke and particulates, and low carbon monoxide & hydrocarbon emissions.

According to US EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 57% to 86% and has low toxic and carcinogenic aromatic carbon content. Compared to petrodiesel, biodiesel reduced soot and smog (50% less than diesel fuel), carbon monoxide (48% less), cancer-causing agents (80% less), sulfates, components of acid rain (90–100%), and GHG more than 50% compared to petrol.

The rising concern regarding greenhouse gas emissions using fossil fuels is driving the growth of the biodiesel market. Consumers across the globe are more likely to opt for environment-friendly biodiesel fuel because of its ability to reduce the effect of greenhouse gas. The rising awareness about environmental issues and safety contributes to the growing popularity of renewable and clean energy sources, attributing to the growth of the global biodiesel market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Biodiesel Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies. Complete lockdown and quarantine to curb the spread of the virus adversely impacted many industries globally. Manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. The automotive industry was among the most affected industries during the pandemic. There was a fall in demand for the automotive industry. Along with logistics and freight transportation, the biodiesel market registered interruptions in the value chain, from raw materials supply to government shortages and distribution.

The movement restrictions of workers during the pandemic declined the demand for biodiesel from the automotive industry, resulting in the closure of production facilities. The production and trade movements were also affected due to the repeated lockdowns. The decline in business for a few initial months in 2020, coupled with lower demand from a few major markets, put pressure on the profitability of biodiesel manufacturers and vendors.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5347

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market were felt in the Latin America region, starting in 2020. The region is one of the largest biodiesel consumers.

  • In Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, in 2020, biodiesel consumption was low due to the reduced demand from the COVID-19 pandemic economic slowdown.

  • In Malaysia, the pandemic affected biodiesel consumption and delayed the implementation of the B20 mandate. In Middle East Africa, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the declined demand for biodiesel due to a temporary ban on the production of non-essential items and limited mobility of goods and personnel.

A complete halt in the transportation and logistics industry and reduced production in some countries due to lockdowns adversely affected the global biodiesel market in terms of volume sales in 2020 and 2021. However, with the ease of lockdown restrictions, there has been a sudden demand for industrialization activities, likely to boost the biodiesel market's growth

Key Findings in the Global Biodiesel Market Study:

The global biodiesel market is segmented by blend type (B100, B20, B10, and B5), feedstock (vegetable oils, animal fats, used cooking oil (UCO), and others), and application (fuel, power generation, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on the blend, the B20 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing government initiatives to adopt B20 in the transport sector, approval for the B20 blend by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various engines, and the rising environmental concerns. In addition, various developing countries are adopting B20 biodiesel, one of the major factors driving the demand for B20 in the market. For instance, the Malaysia Palm Oil Board plans to adopt the B20 palm oil biofuel program nationwide by the end of 2022.

Quick Buy – Biodiesel Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/79187556

Based on feedstock, in 2022, the vegetable oils segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biodiesel. However, the UCO segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth rate of this segment is attributed to the increasing food service industry and the growing use of cooking oil in the production process of biodiesel. Furthermore, the growing awareness about environmental welfare and sustainable energy resources and the high use of UCO in China and India are expected to boost the demand for UCO in biodiesel production.

Based on application, the power generation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of generators to reduce poisonous carbon monoxide and particulate matter. Moreover, the increasing government attempt to adopt renewable energy sources to generate power is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.

Based on geography, in 2022, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the biodiesel market. The large share of this regional market is attributed to the increasing government support and the growing preferences for renewable energy sources. Moreover, the growing demand for biodiesel from end-users, including automotive, power generation, marine, railway, and agriculture, is expected to boost the biodiesel market growth in Europe .However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing government blend mandates and environmental concerns over petroleum diesel usage. Furthermore, the growing preference for replacing fossil fuels related to higher greenhouse gas emissions is persuading demand for biodiesel in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global biodiesel market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Ag Processing Inc (U.S.), Avril Group (France), Biodiesel Bilbao S.L. (a subsidiary of Bunge Limited) (Spain), Cargill Inc (U.S.),  Emami Agrotech Ltd (part of Emami Limited), FutureFuel Chemical Company (U.S.), G-Energetic Biofuels Private Limited (India), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH (Austria), Renewable Energy Group (U.S), VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), and World Energy LLC (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biodiesel-market-5347

Scope of the Report:

Biodiesel Market, by Blend

  • B100

  • B20

  • B10

  • B5

Biodiesel Market, by Feedstock

  • Vegetable Oils

  • Animal Fats

  • Used Cooking Oil (UCO)

  • Other Feedstock

Biodiesel Market, by Application

  • Fuel

  • Power Generation

  • Other Applications

Biodiesel Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Spain

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • U.K.

    • Netherlands

    • Poland

    • Austria

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Thailand

    • South Korea

    • Malaysia

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Colombia

    • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5347

Related Reports

Green Chemicals Market by Type (Bio-alcohols, Bio-polymers, Bio-organic acids, Bio-ketones, Others), Application (Industrial & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Other Industries) - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/green-chemicals-market-5008

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/573/biodiesel-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo