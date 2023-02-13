Biodiesel Market Value to Reach US$ 187.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Europe is likely to account for dominant share during the forecast period due to rise in number of tax rebates from governments in countries such as Germany and France

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR study, the global biodiesel market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031. 

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel produced from vegetable oil or animal fat products. Biodiesel produced from animal fat is used in diesel engines. Common biodiesel manufacturing procedures are batch procedures, ultrasonic procedures, and microwave processes. The clean-burning and renewable nature of biodiesel have made it suitable for use in different end-use industries such as marine, mining, railway, and automotive.

Prominent market players are collaborating with other companies to expand presence and increase revenue share. Leading manufacturers are also expanding production capacities to help meet consumer requirements.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=291

Key Findings of Market Study

  • Increase in Demand for Soybean Oil: Based on feedstock type, the global market has been classified into soybean oil, canola oil, animal fat, yellow grease, and distillers corn oil. The soybean oil segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Low linolenic soybean oil is extensively used in biodiesel production, as it has proven beneficial in manufacturing of improved quality biodiesel and offers oxidative stability. Additionally, soybean oil has been used in residences for cooking purposes, which is likely to drive the segment in the near future.

  • Rise in Biodiesel Usage as a Fuel: In terms of application, the global market has been divided into power generation, fuel, agriculture, and others such as cooking and transportation. The fuel segment is projected to account for dominant market share in the next few years. Growth in usage of biodiesel as a fuel is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Biodiesel has been used in commercial automobiles, as the product is eco-friendly, offers improved lubricity, and reduces the possibility of premature wear and tear of moving components.

Biodiesels Market - Key Drivers

  • Increase in demand for eco-friendly fuels that decrease greenhouse gas emissions

  • Supportive government policies toward usage of biodiesel in different application areas

  • Rise in fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products

Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=291&ltype=S

Biodiesels Market - Regional Landscape

  • Europe is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in biodiesel production, presence of large number of leading players, and increase in the number of tax subsidies from governments, which would help manufacturing in countries such as France and Germany, are estimated to bolster market development in the region

  • The market North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future due to increase in government initiatives to promote the use of biodiesel to decrease the reliability on crude oil in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

  • The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience robust growth owing to supportive government policies toward the use of biodiesel in different end-use industries such as Indonesia and Malaysia

Biodiesels Market - Key Players

The global biodiesel market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition during the forecast period.

Leading players in the market are Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Cargill, Ineos Group, and Louis Dreyfus.

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=291

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Feedstock Type

  • Soybean Oil

  • Canola Oil

  • Animal Fat

  • Yellow Grease

  • Distillers Corn Oil

Application

  • Fuel

  • Power Generation

  • Agriculture

  • Others (Transportation and Cooking)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Some Meta employees are getting paid to do 'zero work' as the company embarks on a 'year of efficiency': Financial Times

    "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," a Meta employee told the FT in a report published Saturday.

  • A former Twitter engineer says it took 20 interviews to find a new job after getting laid off by Elon Musk

    Andrew Glose, a senior Android engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that searching for a new job was the "hardest I've worked since I was in the Army."

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil falls on demand worry as Fed 'make or break moment' approaches

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices eased around 1% on Monday after rising in the previous session, as investors focused on short-term demand concerns stemming from crucial upcoming U.S. inflation data and refinery maintenance in Asia and the United States. Brent crude futures fell 86 cents, or 1%, to $85.53 a barrel by 0715 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.83 a barrel, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, after rising 2.1% in the previous session.

  • There's a good chance that brand-new item you returned went to a landfill

    As many as 9.6 billion pounds of returns ended up in landfills in 2021, according to one estimate — equivalent to 10,500 fully loaded Boeing 747s.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Retail CEO crisis: With recent shakeups at Kohl's, Adidas, Dollar General, and more, the industry's top job is suddenly the hardest to fill

    At least 10 large retail companies have lost their CEOs in recent months. Experts say it's not a coincidence, but a leadership crisis in the industry.

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • CMS approves $57,000 superintendent search contract, but it could have NC competition

    Are you a superintendent looking to move up? You may have a choice of two big North Carolina school districts.

  • Nestle to pay ex manager $2.2 million over bullying case - Tages-Anzeiger

    Nestle will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on Saturday, after a 12-year legal battle. She launched her legal battle against Nestle in 2011 after the company sacked her in 2010.

  • Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing

    TORONTO — Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up. The Calgary-based company, which sells policies on behalf of insurers across Canada, puts much of its focus on the investment side of life insurance plans, billing them as a tax-sheltered way of boosting returns. "Babies are the easiest and fastest to qualify because most won't have any health history," the company notes. Greatway’s approach, and the way it

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    After two months of being squeezed by the Group of Seven’s crude price cap, Vladimir Putin’s regime has apparently had enough, saying it will cut its oil production - just as the European Union follows the United States in banning all forms of Russian energy while the G7 instituted another cap on Russian fuel prices. Russia will slash its oil production by 5%, or 500,000 barrels per day, from March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday. “Russia believes the price cap mechanism for selling Russian oil and oil products interferes with market relations,” Novak said.

  • Woman fired after pregnancy complications was discriminated against, inquiry finds

    An independent human rights board of inquiry has found a woman who said she was fired as a result of complications from pregnancy was discriminated against. Donald Murray, chair of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry, released his decision on Feb. 7. The identity of the woman and identifying information about the respondent and witnesses were not included in the decision for privacy reasons. The woman, identified as A.B. in the decision, was terminated on May 6, 2019 from he