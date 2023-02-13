Biodiesel Market Value to Reach US$ 187.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study
Europe is likely to account for dominant share during the forecast period due to rise in number of tax rebates from governments in countries such as Germany and France
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR study, the global biodiesel market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031.
Biodiesel is a renewable fuel produced from vegetable oil or animal fat products. Biodiesel produced from animal fat is used in diesel engines. Common biodiesel manufacturing procedures are batch procedures, ultrasonic procedures, and microwave processes. The clean-burning and renewable nature of biodiesel have made it suitable for use in different end-use industries such as marine, mining, railway, and automotive.
Prominent market players are collaborating with other companies to expand presence and increase revenue share. Leading manufacturers are also expanding production capacities to help meet consumer requirements.
Key Findings of Market Study
Increase in Demand for Soybean Oil: Based on feedstock type, the global market has been classified into soybean oil, canola oil, animal fat, yellow grease, and distillers corn oil. The soybean oil segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Low linolenic soybean oil is extensively used in biodiesel production, as it has proven beneficial in manufacturing of improved quality biodiesel and offers oxidative stability. Additionally, soybean oil has been used in residences for cooking purposes, which is likely to drive the segment in the near future.
Rise in Biodiesel Usage as a Fuel: In terms of application, the global market has been divided into power generation, fuel, agriculture, and others such as cooking and transportation. The fuel segment is projected to account for dominant market share in the next few years. Growth in usage of biodiesel as a fuel is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Biodiesel has been used in commercial automobiles, as the product is eco-friendly, offers improved lubricity, and reduces the possibility of premature wear and tear of moving components.
Biodiesels Market - Key Drivers
Increase in demand for eco-friendly fuels that decrease greenhouse gas emissions
Supportive government policies toward usage of biodiesel in different application areas
Rise in fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products
Biodiesels Market - Regional Landscape
Europe is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in biodiesel production, presence of large number of leading players, and increase in the number of tax subsidies from governments, which would help manufacturing in countries such as France and Germany, are estimated to bolster market development in the region
The market North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future due to increase in government initiatives to promote the use of biodiesel to decrease the reliability on crude oil in countries such as the U.S. and Canada
The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience robust growth owing to supportive government policies toward the use of biodiesel in different end-use industries such as Indonesia and Malaysia
Biodiesels Market - Key Players
The global biodiesel market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition during the forecast period.
Leading players in the market are Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Cargill, Ineos Group, and Louis Dreyfus.
The global market has been segmented as follows:
Feedstock Type
Soybean Oil
Canola Oil
Animal Fat
Yellow Grease
Distillers Corn Oil
Application
Fuel
Power Generation
Agriculture
Others (Transportation and Cooking)
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
