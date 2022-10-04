Biodiesel Market Size to Surpass Around USD 189.7 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The biodiesel market size was exhibited at USD 92.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass around USD 189.7 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 8.33% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research has recently announced report on “Biodiesel Market (By Feedstock: Vegetable Oil, Animal Fats; By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Others; By Production Process: Alcohol Trans-Esterification, Hydro-Heating) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

Green diesel, sometimes referred to as biodiesel, is a sustainable alternative fuel produced by transesterifying animal fats and used cooking oils. There are two byproducts of the process: methyl esters (biodiesel) as well as glycerol. Biodiesel has qualities comparable to petroleum diesel, but it is more cost-effective, carbon-neutral, and non-toxic. This also burns faster than fossil fuels and emits no sulphur or other toxic pollutants as a byproduct. These benefits account for its widespread usage in the agriculture, mining, railroad, marine, and automotive industries.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2230

The main factors propelling market expansion are the rising need for renewable and clean fuel sources as well as the rising demand for energy on a global scale. Another important development driver is a healthy car sector. Biodiesel is now widely used all over the world as a consequence of rising environmental awareness and customer comprehension of its advantages. Additionally, the use of biodiesel has been encouraged by the dearth and growing cost of non-renewable energy sources including diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and gasoline.

The third-generation biofuels made from algae, which can produce a diverse and significant amount of ethanol as compared to many other feedstocks, are only one example of the numerous technological advances that are enhancing the market picture. In the next years, it is anticipated that other factors, such as favourable government laws encouraging its usage for environmental protection, sustainable energy, and environmental preservation, would have a positive impact on the market.

Key Insights:

  • By feedstock, the vegetable oil category held 96.4% of total revenue share in 2021.

  • By application, the fuel segment has accounted 79% revenue share in 2021.

  • The Europe region has contributed 48% of total revenue share in 2021.

Why Asia Pacific region is growing faster in the biodiesel market?

  • Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the projection period. This is due to increased demand for environmentally friendly fuels from the region's economies like India and China as a result of lower greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Furthermore, increased government assistance for biodiesel production is expected to boost regional market growth. For example, the Indonesian government set allocated USD 195 million from of the state budget in 2020 to support palm oil biodiesel producers in order to assist the economy recover from a pandemic-induced drop.

  • Furthermore, rising mix percentages in nations such as Thailand, Indonesia, and India are expected to drive regional market growth.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2230

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 92.3 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 189.7 Billion

Europe Market Share

48% in 2021

CAGR

8.33% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

FutureFuel Corp, Ecodiesel Colombia S.A., Manuelita S.A., Renewable Biofuels, Inc., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ag Processing, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company; Wilmar International Ltd, Bunge Ltd., Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Oyj, Biox Corp, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Biodiesel is non-toxic, easy to use, and biodegradable. Additionally, it is free of all sulphur compounds and aromatics. It reduces dangerous carbon-based emissions, creates less greenhouse gases and air pollutants, and works with the majority of diesel engines. The biodiesel industry is expanding as a result of the rising concern over greenhouse gas emissions caused by the use of fossil fuels. In comparison to petroleum diesel, biodiesel contains a lower proportion of toxic and cancer-causing aromatic carbon and can reduce carbon emissions by close to 50%.

The United States used roughly 2 billion gallons of biodiesel in 2015, according to new EPA figures, which led to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of at minimum 18.2 million metric tonnes. By manufacturing biodiesel, which is made locally and can be placed in any diesel engine with little to no alterations to the engine or fuel system, some countries have decreased their dependency on imported oil supplies. Due to the fluctuating cost of products made from petroleum, biodiesel is becoming a more affordable option.

Restraints

For social and ecological reasons, replacing conventional fuels with biodiesel mixes is important; yet, there may be problems if used in automobiles. The improvement in fuel foaming and water separation over pure fossil energy is one such example. Additionally, due to the generation of low-molecular weight acids, mixing with low-stability biodiesel can lead to higher amounts of injector deposits and corrosion. Both fuel injection equipment manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers have reported seeing this kind of damage in the field.

Furthermore, using low-quality biodiesel blends has been linked to significant power losses in complex direct injection engines. Such incidents may be avoided with the use of a high-quality diesel fuel additive, also known as a flow improver.

Opportunities

DaimlerChrysler, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are emphasising the usage of biodiesel by providing extended warranties on the vehicles that utilise this fuel. DaimlerChrysler, for example, proposes to enhance the warranty coverage of the vehicle's engine provided customers use a 20% biodiesel blend in their cars. This is fueling the expansion of biodiesel automobile applications. Furthermore, the U.S. The Department of Defense, the world's single largest user of oil, has opted to operate the majority of its on-road trucks on biodiesel mixes. Several state governments, notably those in North Dakota and Carolina, have followed suit.

In several European nations, such as Germany and France, the government has enacted legislation requiring automobiles to operate on particular biodiesel blends (5% to 10%). These government efforts are also promoting the use of biodiesel in automobile applications.

Challenges

Animal tallow, palm kernel oil, palm oil, soy oil, and coconut oil are the primary raw materials utilised in the production of biodiesel. The emerging nations in Asia-Pacific have an abundance of these raw materials. Additionally, manufacturers have relocated to the Asia-Pacific since the region's biodiesel market is growing in contrast to the established ones in North America and Europe. Another element boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is the inexpensive availability of raw materials. As a result, major global market players are focusing their efforts on bringing biodiesel manufacturing to these developing areas.

The entrance barriers for manufacturing have decreased as a result of the simple accessibility of raw materials in emerging nations. Due to the entry of several small, mid-sized, and big manufacturers, the markets for feedstock and biodiesel are now overstocked. Surplus biodiesel is exported in order to balance the demand-supply gap, which sparks a price war in local markets. The main issue facing the biodiesel industry is this.

Related Reports

Recent developments

  • In November 2016, Renewable Energy Group Inc. began a USD 24 million expansion of its Ralston, IA bio-refinery. This development will raise yearly manufacturing capacity to 30 million gallons from 12 million gallon, allowing the corporation to meet the growing demand for biodiesel in the United States.

  • Cargill Inc. expanded its canola research institute in Aberdeen in August 2016. (Canada). A pathology lab, a new state-of-the-art Quality Assurance lab, a ventilated seed prep room, and high efficiency LED lighting throughout the building with UV resisting glass were also part of the expansion. This 14,000-square-foot extension will allow the company to perform research and innovation in the speciality canola market.

  • In June 2016, BIOX Corporation bought Methes Energies Canada Inc.'s biodiesel refinery in Sombra, Ontario. The plant is capable of producing 50 million litres of biodiesel. This purchase will enhance the company's manufacturing capacity by 75% and allow it to service North American consumers.

Market Segmentation

By Feedstock

  • Vegetable Oil

    • Canola Oil

    • Soybean Oil

    • Palm Oil

    • Corn Oil

    • Others

  • Animal Fats

    • Poultry

    • Tallow

    • White Grease

    • Others

By Application

  • Fuel

    • Automotive

    • Agriculture

    • Marine

  • Power Generation

  • Others

By Production Process

  • Alcohol Trans-Esterification

  • Hydro-Heating

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2230

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was