Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$21m in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Biodesix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jack Schuler for US$10.0m worth of shares, at about US$4.35 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.05). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Biodesix insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$3.14. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Biodesix insiders own 62% of the company, worth about US$50m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biodesix Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Biodesix insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Biodesix insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Biodesix. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Biodesix and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

