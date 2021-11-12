New Biodegradable Puppy Pee Pads And Dog Training Pads UK Launch by Pogi’s

Pogi's Pet Supplies
·2 min read

Pogi’s Pet Supplies has announced a UK expansion for its eco-friendly training pads. The products are plant-based and help reduce waste. Pogi's environment-friendly pet essentials include puppy pee pads, pet grooming wipes and plant-based dog poop bags.

Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pogi’s Pet Supplies is dedicated to providing potty training solutions that have minimal impact on the environment. Their newly expanded range is designed with this goal in mind, solving training needs whilst reducing excess waste and utilising eco-friendly materials.

For more information, please visit: https://pogis.com/products/pogis-plant-based-training-pads

The expanded product range makes use of renewable bamboo fibre, with a honey-based attractant that is designed to help pets urinate and defecate in the right area. The fluff-pulp within the training pads then absorbs any liquids quickly, in addition to neutralising odours.

The pads are plant-based and suitable for dogs of all ages, from puppies to seniors. They also feature an optional adhesive version of the pads, making them ideal for hard, smooth-surfaced flooring such as wood, linoleum, and tiles. This adhesive also helps pets focus, as the pads stay still while the animals are using them.

In addition to the bamboo fibre, honey-based attractant, and fluff-pulp, the environmentally friendly training pads have a leak-proof lining, ensuring that no mess is created underneath or around the pads themselves.

Pogi’s Plant-Based Training Pads guarantee extra protection with a six-layer quilted pad. The product is also available in three different sizes, making it versatile and suitable for any breed of dog.

Pogi’s Pet Supplies is a pet-focused company that ensures its products are earth-friendly and help to reduce the carbon footprint of customers. By sourcing sustainable materials, the company assures that each product keeps the environment clean.

The company has a wide range of other pet supplies available with the environment in mind, such as earth-friendly poop bags and grooming wipes. The plant-based, compostable dog waste bags are available in rolls that include 135 bags or 270 bags. The waste bags also contain no plastic and are durable, biodegradable, and certified worldwide as 100% home compostable.

One happy customer said: “Wow, these are huge, and work like a treat. I’ve subscribed to a different brand but I’m seriously considering changing to this brand, as (the bags) are biodegradable.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit: https://pogis.com

Website: https://pogis.com/

CONTACT: Name: Dar Ghafourpour Email: dar@pogis.com Organization: Pogi's Pet Supplies Address: E1, 14th Floor, Block E, Tsing Yi Industrial Center Phase 2 1-33 Cheung Tat Road, Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, Hong Kong


