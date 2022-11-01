Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast Report (2022-2029) | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in biodegradable mulch films market are BASF SE, Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO. LTD., BioBag International AS, RKW Group, AEP Industries Inc, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Novamont S.p.A., Iris Polymers, Organix Solutions, Petralene Pvt Ltd and Others.

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable mulch films market will derive growth from increasing adoption of sustainable farming across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market will benefit from the increasing number of company collaborations across the world.

Biodegradable mulch films are products that are used as an alternative to plastic films in weed control in agricultural activities. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products has been a major factor that has influenced the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic and plastic derivatives on the environment and the concerns surrounding plastic wastes have led to an increase in the demand for bio-degradable products.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

Region Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World

Segments Covered

By Type, End-user and Regional Insights

Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry Growth Drivers

Rise Considerably Driven by the Rising Awareness Regarding the Use of Environment-friendly Alternatives to Plastics

Benefit from the Availability of Government Subsidies associated with Sustainable Farming

Competitive Landscape:

Recent advancements in mulch films have been pivotal to the growth of the market, especially the materials that have been integrated during manufacturing. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with increasing agricultural activities will emerge in favor of market growth. Additionally, the demand for sustainable and effective agricultural activities will subsequently influence the growth of the market.

List of companies profiled in the Biodegradable Mulch Films Report:

  • BASF SE

  • Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO. LTD.

  • BioBag International AS

  • RKW Group

  • AEP Industries Inc

  • Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

  • Novamont S.p.A.

  • Iris Polymers

  • Organix Solutions

  • Petralene Pvt Ltd

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Agriculture Activities will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several factors have influenced the growth of the market in recent years and the demand for sustainable farming has evidently had the highest impact on market growth. The increasing concerns surrounding global warming and the depletion of resources has created the need for sustainable solutions.

The demand for environment-friendly products is not just limited to the agricultural sector and biodegradable mulch films can be widely used for other purposes. The benefits of these products include reduced water consumption and cost-effectivity. The ability of biodegradable mulch films limits the use of pesticides and herbicides will also fuel the demand for the products across the world. Additionally, the presence of several large scale companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge Dominant; Adoption of Modern Cultivation Methods to Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.  The increasing demand for modern cultivation methods has given the platform for companies in this sector.

Recent advances in the material used in biodegradable mulch films have allowed a wider application scope. Additionally, the increasing adoption of sustainable farming in the United States will fuel the demand for the product in this region. The presence of several government subsidies associated with sustainable farming and the role of biodegradable mulch films in sustainable farming will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biodegradable-mulch-film-market-102759

