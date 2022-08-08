Biochar Market Size is Estimated to Reach at USD 484 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 12.9%, Owing to Government Initiatives and Strict Environment Regulations

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled "Biochar Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biochar Market size Accounted for USD 168 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 484 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

Rapidly increasing demand for organic products and components, increased use of organic soil improvement additives, and increased use of organic-based livestock feed are some significant drivers predicted to fuel revenue growth in the worldwide biochar market over the next few years. Biochar is a kind of charcoal formed by heating waste resources such as forest waste, agricultural waste, wood waste, as well as living thing manure under prohibited conditions. It is commonly used as a natural fertilizer to reduce impurities and harmful chemicals, as well as to prevent water evaporation, soil erosion, and fertilizer runoff, amongst many other things.

The term "biochar" refers to a fine-grained substance produced from organic byproducts. Its production is an excellent technique to reduce pollution, which is a long-term carbon sequestration method. Greenhouse gas emissions are the primary contributor to global warming. The ability of biochar to carbon sequestration is an excellent solution to address this challenge. It is a biodegradable carbon-rich solid substance that is commonly utilized in soil stabilization initiatives to increase soil properties, plant development, and crop output. Furthermore, it is employed as a top livestock feed component to boost digestibility, nutrition intake effectiveness, toxin adsorption, and blood value systems in cattle.

Report Coverage:

Market

Biochar Market

Biochar Market Size 2021

USD 168 Million

Biochar Market Forecast 2030

USD 484 Million

Biochar Market CAGR

12.9% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Application, By Feedstock, By Technology, By Manufacturing Process, And By Region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Biochar Products, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Chargrow LLC, Genesis Industries, Green Charcoal International, Vega Biofuels Inc., The Biochar Company, Pacific Pyrolysis Pty. Ltd., Cool Planet Energy Systems, and Full Circle Biochar.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Global Biochar Industry Analysis

In recent years, rising population growth has increased crop production demand, leading producers to become increasingly reliant on biochar to increase crop productivity. This might be one of the major drivers of the biochar market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar enrichment has been demonstrated to be beneficial in animal feeds such as goats, cattle, fowl, pigs, as well as fish. It is used as a nutritional supplement in a variety of sheep and cattle to enhance blood patterns, feed conversion efficiency, and disease resistance. It also contains high quantities of potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which help to lessen the occurrence of shattered eggs in chickens. These characteristics have increased the use of biochar in livestock feed, driving the biochar industry's growth.

In contrast, extensive research and development activities have increased the application potential of biochar in a wide range of application industries. For example, the textile sector has begun to use biochar as a clothing element. Furthermore, it is incredibly beneficial in pigment adsorption from effluent created during fabric washing. Furthermore, it is frequently employed as an ingredient in cementing bricks and masonry elements in conjunction with lime, clay, as well as cement mortar. These aspects are expected to create new potential in the global biochar market.

Rising Demand from Agriculture Sectors Is Propelling the Biochar Market Expansion

Biochar use is progressively rising in emerging economies since it improves the chemical and physical qualities of soil, boosts soil productivity and fertility, and increases crop growth and strength while emitting fewer pollutants. Biochar has the unique capacity to hold nutrients and moisture in the soil surface layers. Biochar aids agricultural harvests as well as seedlings by minimizing nutrient leakage from crop planting zones and fertilizer consumption by enhancing land cultivation due to the liming impact that biochar creates to regulate an acidic environment to a neutral pH.

Market Segmentation

The global biochar market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on application, feedstock, technology, and manufacturing process. By application, the market is separated into agriculture, gardening, and household. By feedstock, the market is divided into forestry waste, agricultural waste, biomass plantation, animal manure, and others. By technology, the market is classified into pyrolysis (microwave pyrolysis, continuous pyrolysis kiln, batch pyrolysis), gasifier and cookstove, and others. By manufacturing process, the market is categorized into gasification, slow pyrolysis, fast and intermediate pyrolysis, and others.

Global Biochar Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global biochar market. According to the biochar industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the market in the future years. Regenerative agriculture is becoming increasingly popular in Asia-Pacific, as it boosts productivity, soil microbiology, and watershed health while absorbing carbon to mitigate the consequences of climate change. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for quality products and the majority's attraction to diverse organic agriculture products in India, China, and Malaysia, the demand for biochar in different farming operations is increasing. Furthermore, numerous Innovations and increasing government projects are likely to contribute to growing demand by promoting awareness of biochar and its benefits within the agricultural community.

Biochar Market Players

Some of the prominent biochar market companies are Biochar Products, Chargrow LLC, Green Charcoal International, The Biochar Company, Cool Planet Energy Systems, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Genesis Industries, Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Pacific Pyrolysis Pty. Ltd., Vega Biofuels Inc., and Full Circle Biochar.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

