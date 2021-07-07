BioBridge Global, Vitrafy Life Sciences join forces to advance new cryopreservation technology

San Antonio-based BioBridge Global and Australia’s Vitrafy Life Sciences partner to develop new cryopreservation systems for the advancement of human blood services and advanced cellular therapies.

Vitrafy Life Sciences Co-Founders Sean Cameron (left) and Brent Owens are pictured with one of the company's devices developed for cryopreservation of biological materials.

Leaders from BioBridge Global, Cell Bridge Strategies and Vitrafy Life Sciences are pictured following a meeting at the BioBridge Global Headquarters Building in San Antonio, Texas. From left, Martin Landon, Chief Executive Officer, BioBridge Global; Jane Andrews PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Cell Bridge Strategies; Brent Owens, Co-Founder, Vitrafy Life Sciences; Anand Srinivasan PhD, Director, Innovation & BioDesign, BioBridge Global; and Scott Jones PhD, Vice President, Scientific Affairs, BioBridge Global.

San Antonio, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioBridge Global and an Australian company, Vitrafy Life Sciences, have signed an agreement set to revolutionize cryopreservation supply chains for human blood products and advanced cellular therapies.

Vitrafy Life Sciences’ novel cryopreservation supply chain solution has the potential to prevent the kinds of blood shortages currently seen around the United States and the world.

The agreement is set to develop protocols and methodologies utilizing the Vitrafy Life Science patented algorithm and supporting technology to improve the survival rates of blood and blood products during the cryopreservation supply chain process, while developing innovative new products that to date, cannot be successfully preserved.

The technology also will be used in advanced cellular therapies such as CAR T therapy, which have notoriously high manufacturing costs with low survival rates.

“This innovative technology aligns with BioBridge Global’s mission of saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of cells and tissues by enhancing the cold chain solution for a wide range of our products,” said Dr. Rachel Beddard, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at BioBridge Global.

“It is truly exciting to partner with Vitrafy to bring this game-changing technology to our country.”

Vitrafy Life Sciences, a startup launched in 2018, and BioBridge Global, which began operations as the local blood bank in 1974, were brought together by Cell Bridge Strategies and its Chief Executive Officer, Jane Andrews, Ph.D., who facilitated the collaboration.

Vitrafy Life Sciences is a new biotechnology company leading the way in innovative new patient-oriented outcomes. Through its complex patented algorithm and supporting cryopreservation supply chain technologies, Vitrafy Life Sciences provide precise and consistent cryopreservation cold chain solutions, tailored for the individual cell line.

Vitrafy Life Sciences’ novel approach provides an opportunity to revolutionize the delivery of existing and emerging cell-based therapies from the research laboratory to the patient bedside.

“Cryopreservation supply chains haven’t seen technological advancements for decades,” said Vitrafy Life Sciences Co-Founder Brent Owens. “A post-COVID world needs better systems in place to ensure that a constant supply of blood products is always available for patients in need.

“Vitrafy Life Sciences is extremely proud to partner with such a reputable and ethical organization in BioBridge Global. We look forward to completing our regulatory approvals and moving into robust optimization of these lifesaving therapies.”

Cell Bridge Strategies is a San Antonio/Boerne, Texas-based international growth consulting firm that bridges science to business to create corporate strategies and advance product commercialization.

BioBridge Global is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation.

BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support.

