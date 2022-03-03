Bioarmour Announces Initiation of Paragons NFT with "Top Pick" Rating

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Bioarmour Digital Asset Research is announcing initiation of Paragons NFT's with a "Top Pick" rating with an ultimate price target of 18ETH and a short term target of 2.25ETH. Our thesis on Paragons is based on the theory of "bet on the jockey ,not the horse" said Bioarmour's chief asset analyst SAW.

This saying is effective for most investments, but every once in a while a project hits you so hard, you don't have to choose. Paragons is an opportunity to bet on the jockey, the horse, and earn on top of your investment during the race itself.

The Jockey:

A team of Fully-doxxed experts, with a wealth of industry experience across the spectrum, that includes:

A Creative Director that has directed visuals for Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. A blockchain developer who previously took up residence at Non-Fungible Labs, and is fully immersed in Web3, 3D graphics and AI. An investor with over 20 million followers, active sponsorships with international brands, and a fistful of world-records.

A neuroscience researcher from UCLA turned actress, model, and crypto-enthusiast.

And many more team members, investors, and advisors including WhIsBe, Nelson Diaz, and David Lubotta.

The Horse:

A Paragon is the primary NFT drop within a unique Play To Earn 3D gaming experience universe, the Paraverse. 3,424 of the Genesis Collection are available within Phase 1 to be minted, with an equal chance for all buyers to receive the rarest of the 5 varieties.

Every aspect of the Genesis Collection is not just rarity for the sake of rarity, but a component of the NFT that when paired impacts your earning potential in terms of yield, staking, and effectiveness within the Paraverse. That potential expands as you receive airdrops alongside your Paragon and build your universe.

Soon, every Paragon holder will be able to claim a Relic NFT, a powerful addition that boosts your yield anywhere from 2-7%.

In the near future, every Paragon holder will be able to claim additional NFT's, from Landscapes to build your empire, to Shrines to harness the elements therein, to Creatures which populate your land. Each of these free, claimable NFTs provide new opportunities to increase your earnings, engage with others, and construct your presence in the Paraverse.

Paragons are not designed just as a standalone, aesthetically successful NFT, but as the fundamental, operational building block of an entire ecosystem.

The lines are set, and we are placing our bets on Paragons. We also believe there will be many catalysts before the end of Q1 regarding investors and advisors in Paragons.

About Bioarmour Digital Asset Research (BDAR)

BDAR is a research and analysis group based in New York City with analysts in Miami, Atlanta, LA, London Dubai and Tel Aviv. BDAR is committed to offering future Clients and Subscribers one of a kind research that is actionable, straightforward and fully transparent. As the NFT and blockchain space matures, investors need intelligence on projects and teams that are fully vetted from a reliable source. We are that source. Our intention is to help new investors navigate through all the hurdles of learning how to buy digital assets, value them and strategize portfolios around them. We are determined as well to call out any fraudulent projects that are looking for a quick "cash grab." We strongly believe this space must remain clean in order to enjoy the future growth we all anticipate. As regulation evolves, which is in our mind inevitable, we will encourage teams to first self regulate and the industry to have its own self regulating organization or SRO role. More to come on this.

This is the first pitch of the first inning in the entire NFT/BLOCKCHIAN space, the game just started.

About Paragons:

Paragons NFT's are a High utility collection of 9424 exclusive and unique 3D generated NFTs which are Metaverse and Paraverse Ready.

