BioAegis’ Novel Host-directed Human Protein for Inflammatory Diseases Geared for Growth in 2022

BioAegis Therapeutics Highlights 2021 Accomplishments and 2022 Outlook

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage, private company developing therapies for infectious, inflammatory and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, reports highlights from its recent shareholder meeting.



Highlights Include:

Clinical: Completed second clinical study in the EU and planning US phase 2/3 program in critical care.

Successful Compassionate Use Case: Critical hospitalized, intubated, COVID-19 patient received gelsolin treatment; associated with patient’s rapid recovery. Read publication here.

Series C Round: Launched a Series C financing and completed the first closing with a European institutional fund.

BARDA: Secured a contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to further develop the Company’s novel host-directed therapy for the critically ill sepsis patient population. This contract supports regulatory and manufacturing activities in the DRIVe Solving Sepsis program.

Manufacturing: Completed third manufacturing campaign in preparation for scaled-up GMP production of clinical supplies.

New Roles of Gelsolin in Inflammation Control Identified in Key Studies: Study demonstrates the role of gelsolin in microparticle-driven inflammation. “Plasma gelsolin modulates the production and fate of IL-1β-containing microparticles following high-pressure exposure and decompression”



Researchers discovered previously unknown role of gelsolin as the key signaling protein vital for regulating immune cell inflammatory response. “Quorum Sensing by Gelsolin Regulates Programmed Cell Death 4 Expression and a Density-Dependent Phenotype in Macrophages.”

Expanded Patent Portfolio: The Company filed additional patents to add to the over 40 patents issued for coverage in inflammatory disease, infection, renal failure, and neurologic disease.



Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics stated, “With pride in the very significant accomplishments of our team this year, I look forward to an exciting 2022 demonstrating the value of gelsolin treatment to patients with inflammatory conditions.”

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. Its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens, but normal levels are depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Restoring gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form helps immune cells fight infection and controls inflammation so it does not spread and cause damage.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

