Bioactive Materials Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The global bioactive materials market was valued at USD 1,827. 06 million in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 14. 75% over the period (2022-2027). Key Highlights

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for dental care and root canal treatment and increasing applications in the medical industry.

On the flipside, high cost, regulations, and probable toxicity has been hindering the market growth significantly.

The rising demand for orthopedics and new developments are expected to create opportunities for the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Orthopedics and Dental Care



Bioactive materials are the materials that stimulate a biological response from the body such as bonding to the tissue. Bioactive materials find their application in nanomedicine and biosensors, mechanical interlocks, bone tissue healings, dental amongst others.

Endodontic treatment, also known as root canal treatment is the treatment that is used to remove infections from the pulp of the tooth to protect from future microbial invasion and bioactive materials are increasingly adopted for this treatment.

In surgeries, orthopedics majorly use bioactive materials in between the bones and other tissues. They repair, regenerate and reconstruct cells and are also useful in transplantation applications, owing to their properties.

According to Eurostat, in 2021, moreover a fifth of the EU population (20.8 percent) would be 65 or older. Between 2021 and 2100, the proportion of people aged 80 and up in the EU’s population is expected to more than double, from 6.0 percent to 14.6 percent.

According to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) Old in India 2021 study, India’s elderly population (aged 60 and more) is expected to reach 194 million in 2031, up 41% from 138 million in 2021.

According to analysis in research report by Richard J. Manski, and Chad D. Meyerhoefer, co-authors of "Projecting the Demand for Dental Care in 2040“, the total dental visits were likely to rise from 294 million in 2017 to 319 million in 2040.

All such factors are expected to drive the demand for bioactive materials in the dental and orthopedics sector during the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed healthcare sector in the United States, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the medical technology sector through the years.

Bioactive materials are used in root canal and bone defect treatment, tooth regeneration, hard tissue repairs, and stem cell transplantation. Bioactive glasses and glass ceramics are major bioactive materials being used in bone tissue engineering.

According to World Bank data, the population above 65 years of age in the United States stood at around 16.6 percent of total population, which requires more medical attention for tooth decay and gum problems as well as a rising risk of arthritis among aged people.

According to OCED data, in 2020, the total number of knee replacements in Canada stood at 198.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, which are increasing annually at a high rate with the rising old generation and increasing arthritis problem in the region.

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), musculo skeletal diseases and replacement of joints (knee and hip) are the most common surgeries among the American population. These applications have been witnessing the usage of bioactive materials in the United States in recent years.

Performing such surgeries requires advanced medical devices and components including bioactive materials and usage of these materials in pharmaceuticals are expected to drive the market for bioactive materials through the years to come in North America.



Competitive Landscape



The global bioactive materials industry is fragmented in nature, among the major players, with the top players accounting for a decent share of the market. Some of the major companies are Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, Evonik Industries, DSM, and Arthrex?, among others.



