Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size is projected to reach USD 365 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·12 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest contributor to the bioabsorbable stents market because of an increase in the number of people leading sedentary lifestyles, an increase in the prevalence of coronary artery disease, and progress made in the healthcare industry. The global bioabsorbable stents market size was valued at USD 216 million in 2021. It is anticipated to generate USD 365 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period (2022–2030)

New York, United States, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioabsorbable stents are a specific form of a stent that can disintegrate or reabsorb within the body of the patient. Stents come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials. These are employed in various therapeutic situations, including esophageal cancer, gall bladder cancer, and cancers of the abdomen and gastrointestinal system. The bioabsorbable stents assist in the restoration of blood flow and provide support to the blood vessel during the healing process. Furthermore, these stents reabsorb or disappear from the treated location on their own after a few days, which offers advantages such as less late-stent thrombosis.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-market/request-sample 


Rising Geriatric Population and Advanced Technologies Propel the Market

Heart disease is the leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. Three-quarters of deaths from heart disorders occur in low to middle nations. The rise in the global elderly population is also a significant driver driving the global bioabsorbable stent market, as older people are more prone to cardiovascular disease. Since aging causes changes in the blood vessels present in the heart, people over the age of 65 are more likely to acquire coronary artery disease than younger people. As a result, the rising frequency of heart illness, combined with an aging population, is driving up the need for bioabsorbable stents.

Physicians employ the latest devices to perform cardiac surgery on patients, such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) operations. Several newer technologies are gaining traction and being utilized by various healthcare practitioners. With the help of bioabsorbable stents, correct blood flow will be restored, and blood will gradually be reabsorbed in the body, allowing for natural restoration of vascular function and repair of artery walls. Bioabsorbable stents decrease the risk of many procedures such as acute and sub-acute elastic recoil, intimal hyperplasia and adverse vascular remodeling, and balloon angioplasty coronary dissections. As a result of these technological breakthroughs in bioabsorbable stents, the market is projected to expand.


Need for Non-Invasive Approach and Improving Health Infrastructure Spur the Market

The global market is expected to develop due to the rising need for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increased usage of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. A minimally invasive surgical procedure is one in which a little incision replaces a large hole. Percutaneous coronary intervention is a minimally invasive surgical treatment in which angioplasty is performed, and bioabsorbable stents are implanted in the patient's body. Furthermore, by 2026, the incidence of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatments is anticipated to reach one million. As a result, the demand for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a less invasive technique, is booming.

The global market is growing due to an increase in investment and activity in R&D by various medical fields to discover and develop new solutions for bioabsorbable stents with precision and rapid response. Investment in the R&D sector is a venture strategy for generating unique products and long-term company and development growth. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) data, global R&D investment has surpassed USD 1.7 trillion, with around ten countries accounting for 80% of the total. The market is expected to rise during the projected period due to government regulations governing the design and deployment of sophisticated stents, including bioabsorbable stents.


Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/bioabsorbable-stents-market/global/ 


Regional Analysis of the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share of USD 153 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Developments in technology and research in North America for bioabsorbable stents and an increase in the proportion of elderly patients with coronary artery disease and pulmonary disease will increase the market for bioabsorbable stents in the years to come. Asia-Pacific is the second contributor to the bioabsorbable stents market because of an increase in the number of people leading sedentary lifestyles, an increase in the prevalence of coronary artery disease, and progress made in the healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be worth USD 120 million at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The bioabsorbable stents market in Europe is expected to witness steady growth, with a value of USD 40 million in 2021. The growing incidence of coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease, as well as the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle choices, the increase in the geriatric population, the increase in the number of approvals for bioabsorbable stents, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the surge in the number of approvals for bioabsorbable stents, are all major factors driving the market forward. LAMEA has the lowest market. In 2021, the market revenue was valued at USD 18 million, with Brazil being their major contributor. Firms' extensive Research and development spending resulted in technological breakthroughs, which boosted the multi-functionality, simplicity of use, and scalability of bioabsorbable stents, resulting in market expansion.


Key Highlights

  • The global bioabsorbable stents market was valued at USD 216 million in 2021. It is anticipated to generate USD 365 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on the types of biomaterials used, the two subsegments are polymeric stent and metallic stent. The polymeric stent is the major shareholder in the global bioabsorbable stents market. It is projected to generate USD 194 million at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2030.

  • Application-wise, the most significant share of the market is held by coronary artery disease. The global market for coronary artery disease is projected to generate USD 278 million at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030.

  • The bioabsorbable stents market is segmented as hospitals and cardiac centers based on the end-users. The global market for the hospital is projected to generate USD 330 million at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

  • Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in North America is expected to be valued at USD 153 million at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-market/request-sample 


Competitive Players in the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market

The key players in the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market are

  • Arterial Remodeling Technologies

  • Arterius Limited

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Biotronik SE & Co.KG, Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Elixir Medical Corporation

  • Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd

  • Microport Scientific Corporation

  • Reva Medical Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation.


Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market: Segmentation

By Biomaterial

  • Polymeric Stents

  • Metallic Stents

By Application

  • Coronary Artery Disease

  • Peripheral Artery Disease

By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Cardiac Centers

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


Why rely on the traditional approach to study the market when you have a concise report to make your work easy?

We at Straits Research produce high-quality, authenticated, and genuine market reports with in-depth analysis to study each and every aspect of the global market.

With our reports, understand the market better through the latest versions of data presentation, unlike the conventional excel sheets and data pointers.

Study the market happenings in a more dramatic and exciting way through interactive dashboards and graphical representations, which will make you understand the market easily with approximate facts and figures.

Visit Straits Research to get a FREE Sample Report and know-how we interactively present the data, unlike the traditional sheets with immense data that makes it havoc of a task to understand.


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1      Market Definition

1.2      Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1      Primary Research

2.2      Research Methodology

2.3      Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4      Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1      Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2      Value Chain Analysis: Bioabsorbable Stents Market

4.2.1  Vendor Matrix

4.3      Key Market Trends

4.3.1  Drivers

4.3.2  Restraints

4.3.3  Opportunities

4.4      Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1  Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2  Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3  Threat of Substitution

4.4.4  Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5  Competitive Rivalry

4.5      Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6      Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7      Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8      Parent Market Overview

4.9      Technology Landscape

4.10   Market Share Analysis

4.11   Potential Venture Analysis

4.12   Regional Price Trends

4.13   Raw Material Trends

4.14   Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1            Labor Cost

4.14.2            Consumables

4.14.3            Maintenance Cost

4.15   Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1            Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2            Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3            Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4            Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1        North America

4.15.4.2        Europe

4.15.4.3        Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4        Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5        The Middle East and Africa

5              Biomaterial Overview

5.1      Introduction

5.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2      Polymeric Stents

5.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3      Metallic Stents

5.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6               Application Overview

6.1      Introduction

6.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2      Coronary Artery Disease

6.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3      Peripheral Artery Disease

6.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7               End User Overview

7.1      Introduction

7.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2      Hospitals

7.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3      Cardiac Centers

7.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8             Regional Overview

8.1      Introduction

8.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2      North America

8.2.1  Economic Overview

8.2.2  Market Scenario

8.2.3  U.S.

8.2.4  Canada

8.2.5  Mexico

8.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1  Economic Overview

8.3.2  Market Scenario

8.3.3  Brazil

8.3.4  Argentina

8.3.5  Colombia

8.3.6  Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.4      Europe

8.4.1  Economic Overview

8.4.2  Market Scenario

8.4.3  Germany

8.4.4  France

8.4.5  The U.K.

8.4.6  Italy

8.4.7  The Rest Of Europe

8.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1  Economic Overview

8.5.2  Market Scenario

8.5.3  China

8.5.4  Japan

8.5.5  India

8.5.6  Australia

8.5.7  South Korea

8.5.8  Rest Of APAC

8.6      Middle East

8.6.1  Economic Overview

8.6.2  Market Scenario

8.6.3  South Arabia

8.6.4  The UAE

8.6.5  Qatar

8.6.6  Oman

8.6.7  Turkey

8.6.8  The Rest Of Middle East

8.7      Africa

8.7.1  Economic Overview

8.7.2  Market Scenario

8.7.3  Nigeria

8.7.4  South Africa

8.7.5  The Rest Of Africa

9          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1      Competition Dashboard

9.2      Industry Structure

9.3      Arterial Remodeling Technologies

9.3.1  Business Overview

9.3.2  Financial Performance

9.3.3  Recent Developments

9.3.4  Portfolio

9.4      Arterius Limited

9.5      B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.6      Biotronik SE & Co.KG

9.7      Boston Scientific Corporation

9.8      Elixir Medical Corporation

9.9      Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd

9.10   Microport Scientific Corporation

9.11   Reva Medical Inc.

9.12   Terumo Corporation

10       Conclusion & Recommendation

11       Acronyms & Abbreviations


Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-market/toc  


Market News

  • In April 2021, MicroPort launched the Castor Branched Stent-Graft system in Italy, which is used for aortic arch repair by minimally invasive treatment.

  • In March 2021, B Braun collaborated with Infrared to accelerate the clinical trial of SeQurnt Pleases Rex and utilize both It resources for clinical expertise and financial resources.

  • In March 2021, Elixir Medical announced the INFINITY SWEDEHEART randomized controlled trial (RCT) of the DynamX Coronary Bioadaptor system, the first coronary artery implant to adopt vessel physiology.

  • In September 2020, Terumo launched the TREO abdominal stent graft system to increase its product portfolio to treat a patient suffering from abdominal aortic aneurysms.

  • In June 2020, BIOTRONIK was awarded a group purchasing contract from Vizient to enhance and access biotronik vascular intervention solutions like bare-metal stents, increasing its business segments.

News Media

Biodegradable Stents Market: Future of Angioplasty

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Surge Demand of Occlusion Devices Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Biomaterials Market: Information by Type (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, Natural) Application (Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Dental, Orthopedic), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Biodegradable Stents Market: Information by Product, Application, Absorption Rate, End User and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026

Cancer Biologics Market: Information by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Growth Factor, Blood and Blood Products, Vaccines, Toxoids and Others), and Regions— Forecast Period 2020–2029

LDL Test Market: Information by Type (LDL-C, LDL-P, LDL-B), Component (Devices, Kits & Reagents), Application (Atherosclerosis, Obesity, Dyslipidemia), and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026

Cancer Genetic Testing Market: Information by Type (Cytogenetic Testing, DNA Sequencing), Application (Lung Cancer), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics), and Regions—Forecast till 2029

Occlusion Devices Market: Information By Product (Occlusion Balloon, Stent Retriever), Application (Cardiology, Neurology), End User and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France. The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds. South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds. Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26). WATCH | De Grasse

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho