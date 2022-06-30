Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Size Worth $1.39 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 15.0%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in health and environmental awareness among consumers, significant surge the demand for food packaging for prolonged preservation, and extensive adoption of bio-PLA films in agricultural applications, such as cultivation of soft fruits and vegetables, are expected to drive the growth of the global bio-polylactic acid films market. Based on technology, the multilayer segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Portland, OR, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bio-polylactic acid films market generated $354.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in health and environmental awareness among consumers, significant surge the demand for food packaging for prolonged preservation, and extensive adoption of bio-PLA films in agricultural applications, such as cultivation of soft fruits and vegetables, are expected to drive the growth of the global bio-polylactic acid films market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of bio-PLA films is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, several initiatives taken by the government to increase the popularity of bio-PLA films is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Download Sample PDF (268 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3267

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global bio-polylactic acid films market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in ban on trade, adversely disrupting the supply chain of bio-polylactic acid films, which further decreased its demand.

  • This was mainly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global bio-polylactic acid films market based on technology, end-use, and region.

Based on technology, the multilayer segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The atomic layer deposition segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3267?reqfor=covid

Based on end-use, the food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The medical and pharmaceutical segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global bio-polylactic acid films market report include Amcor plc, Futerro, Hubei HYF Packaging Co., Ltd, Mondi Group, Natureworks LLC, Shandong Top Leader Plastic Packing Co., Ltd, Taghleef Industries Inc., Tejin Limited, TotalEnergiesCorbion, and Xiamen Changsu Industries Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bio-polylactic-acid-PLA-films-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |           

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Serena Williams puts 'Out of office' on for Wimbledon return

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41