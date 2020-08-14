BIO-key Reports Q2 Results and a Post-Recapitalization Cash Position of Approximately $18M - Investor Webcast Today at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and other multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity applications, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2’20). BIO-key will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below) to review its results and outlook.



Recent Highlights:

BIO-key expanded its multi-factor identity and access management solution suite with purchase of PortalGuard ® developer PistolStar. PortalGuard is an enterprise multifactor authentication and single sign-on platform deployed and used by millions of users at hundreds of customers around the world. The $2.5M transaction closed on June 30.

BIO-key's Channel Alliance Program, launched in September 2019, has expanded to now include 40 partners.

Manny Alia, an Africa-focused business development and management consultant and former JPMorgan Chase executive, was added to BIO-key’s Board of Directors. Mr. Alia played an instrumental role in guiding BIO-key’s business development and partnership initiatives in Africa.

BIO-key completed a $24.8 million underwritten public offering of 38.2M shares of common stock and equivalents and an equal number of five-year warrants (exercisable at $0.65) at a combined price of $0.65. The offering closed on July 23 rd .

. BIO-key’s biometric solution to secure access to voter registration data was selected for state-wide deployment across 36 counties of a West Coast state, building the solution’s U.S. footprint.

A multinational agriculture company rolled-out an initial deployment of BIO-key’s biometric software solutions and PIV-pro finger print readers to secure system access by their workers at its California facility, with plans to deploy the second location in the next two months.

A foreign national bank selected BIO-key’s WEB-key, ID Director for Windows software and EcoID ® and SideSwipe ® fingerprint readers for its office in Sydney, Australia to protect access to the bank’s internal data. WEB-key’s patented secure, one-to-many cloud authentication capabilities represented a compelling differentiator for the bank, which was seeking to provide secure access for roving users utilizing shared workstations.

BIO-key's PortalGuard multifactor authentication solution has been deployed recently by multiple educational institutions and other enterprises across the country.

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “As anticipated, Q2 was a very challenging period from a revenue standpoint as most software and hardware procurement decision-making was put on hold as government and enterprise customers responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. BIO-key used this period to advance our strategic goals of expanding the breadth of our software solutions, building out our team and infrastructure in Africa, and laying the groundwork for a complete recapitalization of our Company which we completed in July. We believe these initiatives have positioned us well for long term success.

“The acquisition of PortalGuard’s parent company PistolStar was completed on June 30, 2020, therefore, its contributions to our operating results will begin in the third quarter. This is a very exciting acquisition for BIO-key as it substantially expands our software offerings and our potential available market, while also bolstering our team in the key areas of sales, marketing and R&D as well as increasing our customer base, particularly in key verticals like higher education, financial services, and state and local government. We also believe there are considerable cross selling opportunities between the products and customer bases.

“Given the business uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the timing of large scale procurements such as our very large mass-ID programs in Africa, combined with our desire to invest in our business both via acquisition and by building out key teams, we moved to pursue a substantial recapitalization of our company during the second quarter, a process that was successfully concluded in July. The recapitalization allowed us to repay short-term note financings, fully-fund the PistolStar acquisition, and make focused investments in personnel and resources in our most promising areas, including BIO-key Africa. It has also put BIO-key on a very strong financial footing upon which to build our business allowing us to focus our full attention on growth initiatives rather than on working capital, while clearly demonstrating our financial strength to large customer prospects. Finally, during these periods of economic uncertainty, we recognize the importance of being well funded so that we are not only able to endure any challenges but also well positioned to take advantage of potential opportunities that might arise.

“We have begun to put some of this capital to use, by among other things, building out our team and infrastructure at our BIO-key Africa subsidiary. Initiation of two large scale contracts in Nigeria totaling $75M in anticipated revenue over approximately two years has been delayed due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Things are beginning to reopen and we are now engaged with both customers on planning for these projects, which we now believe will commence before year-end. At the same time, we are also working to extend dialogues on other Africa-based opportunities, however, we currently have limited visibility on the scope and potential timing of such projects.”

Q2 2020 Results

Q2’20 revenues declined to $307,000 from $728,000 in Q2’19, primarily due to the business interruption effects of COVID-19 and to lower hardware revenue related to BIO-key’s exit of the retail lock business.

Gross margin improved to 52% in Q2’20 versus 7% in Q2’19, primarily reflecting the elimination of $281,000 in non-cash software license amortization expense recorded in Q2’19 which did not recur in Q2’20.

Q2’20 operating expenses increased to $1.5 million from $1.4 million, reflecting the benefit of cost reduction efforts offset by a one-time non-cash warrant expense, as payment for professional services, and personnel restructuring charges for operations in China. BIO-key reported a Q2’20 operating loss of $1.4M compared to $1.3M in Q2’19.

