Bio Decontamination Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Segmented By Product (Equipment, Services, Consumables), By Type (Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination), By Agent Type (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Peracetic Acid, Nitrogen Dioxide), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Bio-pharma Companies, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028.

Global bio decontamination market is expected to observe impressive growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2028.The factors which are bolstering the growth of the market are rising prevalence of infectious as well as chronic diseases, growing elderly population, and the development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.



The rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe is also leading to increasing requirement for decontamination of surgical instruments.This factor is further creating profitable opportunities for bio decontamination market.



Moreover, outsourcing bio decontamination services, coupled with extensive technological advancement are expected to impel the growth of the market.

Additionally, growing development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is fostering the growth of global bio decontamination market. The increasing availability of sophisticated biocontamination devices which require minimum manual intervention and are efficient are further anticipated to fuel the market growth through 2028.

Global bio decontamination market is segmented based on product, type, agent type, end user and region.Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory centers, bio-pharma companies, and others.



Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to contribute high revenue during the forecast period owing to increasing usage of bio decontamination products to avoid HAIs and maintaining clean and disease-free environment.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global bio decontamination market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, which can be attributed to strict laws pertaining to medical safety in countries such as United States and Canada.In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth through 2028.



This is attributed to increasing government initiatives in countries such as India, China, among others for improving healthcare infrastructure.

Market players operating in global bio decontamination market include Ecolab, Inc., ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc., JCE Biotechnology, Howorth Air Technology Limited, PMT (USA) LLC, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Amira Srl, and STERIS Life Science PLC. The companies are focusing on launching new products to enhance their product portfolios. Other growth strategies include mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global bio decontamination market.

• To forecast global bio decontamination market based on product, type, agent type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global bio decontamination market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global bio decontamination market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global bio decontamination market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of bio decontamination companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global bio decontamination market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bio decontamination service providers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to bio decontamination

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as bio decontamination service providers, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bio decontamination market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Product:

o Equipment

o Services

o Consumables

• Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Type:

o Chamber Decontamination

o Room Decontamination

• Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Agent Type:

o Hydrogen Peroxide

o Chlorine Dioxide

o Peracetic Acid

o Nitrogen Dioxide

• Global Bio Decontamination Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Bio-pharma Companies

o Others

• Global Bio Decontamination Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bio decontamination market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

