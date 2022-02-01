Bio-based Leather Market Research Report by Source, by Sales Channel, by End-Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Bio-based Leather Market Research Report by Source (Cactus, Coconut Husk, and Cork), by Sales Channel (Offline and Online), by End-Use, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-based Leather Market Research Report by Source, by Sales Channel, by End-Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226774/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Bio-based Leather Market size was estimated at USD 1,142.89 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,225.97 million in 2021, at a CAGR 7.70% to reach USD 1,921.27 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Bio-based Leather to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Source, the market was studied across Cactus, Coconut Husk, Cork, Corn, Leftover Fruits (Apple & Grapes), Mushroom, Palm, and Pineapple.

Based on Sales Channel, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on End-Use, the market was studied across Automotive, Bags & Wallets, Electronics, Footwear, Furniture, Garments & Accessories, and Sports. The Automotive is further studied across Dashboards & Rear Shelves, Door Panels, Seat Covers & Head Rests, and Steering Cover.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bio-based Leather Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bio-based Leather Market, including Adidas AG, Allbirds, Inc., Ananas Anam Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bolt Threads Inc., ECCO Leather, Eurthlin, Fruitleather Rotterdam, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., H&M, Hugo Boss AG, Lululemon Athletica, Modern Meadows, MycoWorks, Natural Fiber Welding Inc., Novacas, Tjeerd Veenhoven studio, Toray Industries Inc., Ultrafabrics LLC, and Vegea SRL.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bio-based Leather Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bio-based Leather Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226774/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • Pressure on Biles, Summer Olympians resonated with Shiffrin

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long