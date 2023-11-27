Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 on the 28th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 58.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.30 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.14. The dividend has shrunk at around 7.3% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Unfortunately, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 1.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, we think Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

