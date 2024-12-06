Binnington, Parayko shine for Blues after selection to Canada's 4 Nations team

CALGARY — Goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenceman Colton Parayko loomed large for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 overtime win Thursday over the Calgary Flames a day after they were named to Canada's roster for the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Binnington made 36 saves and Parayko scored the OT winner that survived a challenge by the Flames.

The 31-year-olds from Richmond Hill, Ont., and St. Albert, Alta., respectively were among the 23 players chosen to represent Canada in February's tournament that includes the United States, Sweden and Finland.

"It's a lot of fun, and we're super excited for the opportunity, and it's such an honour, so just the excitement with the team and all the love around here, it's been good," Binnington said.

St. Louis swinging through Alberta in the span of a few days — the Blues face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday — meant Parayko was to be congratulated by his family in person.

"It's just a true honour to get that accomplishment and the recognition," Parayko said.

"I have this whole team around me that supports me every day, so I think it's more of a team accomplishment, but I'm excited to do that."

Binnington's 300th NHL appearance made him just the second goalie in team history to reach the plateau behind Mike Liut (347). Binnington already owns the franchise record for wins (153).

St. Louis (13-10-4) has yet to lose in regulation (4-0-1) since Jim Montgomery took over as head coach of the club on Nov. 24.

"Everyone's committed to giving their best effort," Binnington said.

"System-wise, it's been a positive change. He finds a way to get the best out of his guys, encouraging and just good meetings and his sense of humour.

"It's fun playing hockey right now and just getting those two points, you could see the excitement on our team."

Robert Thomas led the Blues with a goal and two assists. He has nine points — three goals, six assists — in eight games since missing a dozen with a fractured ankle.

Many of the Blues had already left the bench — Thomas said he was half undressed and then put his gear back on — while the Flames unsuccessfully challenged Parayko's goal at 2:25 of overtime. The Flames argued Parayko pushed Calgary goalie Dan Vladar's pad to score the goal.

"It's probably a good challenge by them, just because, I mean, why not?" Paraynko said. "Took quite a while, but just glad we got the two points."

Zack Bolduc and Pavel Buchnevich scored and Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues.

Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato and Mackenzie Weegar scored for the Flames (13-9-5), whose six-game win streak at home ended.

Calgary goalie Dan Vladar, who started a third straight game for the first time this season, stopped 20 of 24 shots.

The Flames eked out a point from the game and got goals from young forwards Pelletier, 23, and Coronato, 22. Both had stints in the AHL this season. Pelletier's goal was his first this season in the two games since his call-up.

But Calgary hasn't scored more than four goals in regulation since a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Oct. 13.

The Flames' poor execution in the faceoff circle has been a drag on their special teams.

Calgary didn't win a single power-play draw Thursday to go 0-for-9 on the dot with a man advantage that was 1-for-4.

Going 38 per cent in the circle while short-handed so far this season has contributed to the second-worst penalty kill in the NHL.

"It's an area we have struggled with this year," Flames head coach Ryan Huska acknowledged.

"The guys are working on it in practice. It's not for lack of effort, but it is something we have to grab hold of because whether it's power play having to go all the way down the ice on the first touch or it's the penalty kill staying in your zone, they really do matter."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press