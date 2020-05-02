Binners lose income, as COVID-19 reduces curbside recyclables

The binners who usually collect bottles and cans from household and commercial recycling are struggling with reduced income, as curbside recyclables have been drastically reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many recycling depots are no longer accepting returnables due to the potential for contamination.

"Unfortunately, everything has come to a halt, because, again, safety and health is foremost in everyone's minds," said Jeremy Ball who volunteers with The Diverters project in Victoria. "At this point, we are in a bit of a hiatus until we sort of move through into a new normal."

The Diverters program in Victoria has 12 participants who partner with local businesses to sort through all of their recyclables, ensuring soft plastics, tin, cardboard and newspapers go into the right waste stream.

They divert waste from landfills and also save companies money by helping them avoid fines for contaminated recyclables.

Less bottles from tourism

With current health concerns, there are fewer bottles and cans to be found. For some binners, collecting those recyclables is a main source of income.

"A lot of their income is gone, and unfortunately, they, more often than not, In fact almost never, qualify for any of the government programs that are available," Ball said during an interview on CBC's On The Island.

Patrick, a member of The Diverters program, says he's had to go back to regular bottling from households within the community and has lost 90 per cent of his income.

"Because of COVID-19, I'm kind of taking my safety a little bit in my hands, because, you know, it's picking stuff that people have touched with their lips," he said.

He says the drop in tourism has led to a 75-percent reduction in bottles available in the community.

"People that make $100, $250 a day, they're down to $25-$30."

Lack of stable housing

He says in addition to the lack of available recyclables, many binners are feeling more reluctant to collect items from household waste because of the risk to their own health.

"In many cases, they are more vulnerable to begin with because isolation or social distancing is more difficult for them."

Ball says that many binners aren't on welfare and often don't have stable housing.

"They are struggling. They're suffering at this particular point."

Ball says while The Diverters project is currently on hold, they are taking the opportunity to develop mechanisms to reduce waste even further so they can be more effective once they are up and running.

"There's a huge amount of returnable product that is out there, and it needs to be returned, as opposed to being put into the waste stream."

