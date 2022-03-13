Bingo picks up

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay bingo hall operators say business is starting to pick up again after being forced to close periodically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They expect the improving trend to continue, even after the province starts its online gambling regulator early next month.

“I would hope that we wouldn’t be affected (by the regulator), because old-fashioned bingo is still popular,” Cheryl Szyja, manager of Fort William First Nation’s Mountain Bingo hall, said Tuesday.

“It’s still about people getting together and socializing. We get people from all over.”

The iGaming Ontario agency — a new division of the province’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission — will begin operating on April 4.

The agency will regulate online gambling sites that offer card and other games; bingo is not believed to be part of the agency’s mandate.

Through operating agreements, iGaming says it will ensure “rigorous standards of game and operator integrity, fairness, player protections and social responsibility, allowing all players to play with confidence.”

“A share of revenues generated by these relationships will be returned to the (provincial government) to support provincial priorities,” the agency added in a news release. The release doesn’t say if the priorities include initiatives to combat gambling addiction.

The agency also aims to play a role in “ensuring criminal elements and activities are deterred and detected,” including money-laundering.

Ontario’s NDP has criticized the Conservative government for rushing the agency through without considering the potential for causing job losses at physical casinos, as well as creating more problem gamblers.

“At least with a bricks-and-mortar casino, if you have a gambling problem you can put your name on a list so that security won’t let you in,” MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) said.

According to the NDP, 500 casino workers across the province have been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, bingo operators say their attendance numbers have yet to reach pre-COVID levels.

“Bingo has always been a good portion of what we do, and it may take time for that to come back,” said Joe Brizzard, general manager of Thunder Bay’s Superior Shores non-profit gaming facility.

During the pandemic, Superior Shores — which supports a variety of charities in the city — continued to offer arcade-cabinet games with limits on the number of patrons.

Brizzard said he can support the idea of an online gambling regular if it helps to keep gaming proceeds in Canada.

“A lot of those online gambling sites are run by operations overseas,” he said.

Since Mountain Bingo reopened on Feb. 1, Szyja said she’s seen the number of patrons at events start to inch up to the regular amount of about 100.

“It was pretty slow at first,” she said.

On a good night, a lucky player can walk away with about $600-$800 in winnings, Szyja said.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal