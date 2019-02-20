Bingham's form hits top notch en route to Welsh Open final

Stuart Bingham’s free-scoring form continued in style after breezing into the Welsh Open final with victory over rookie Joe O’Connor.

O’Connor was in a ranking event semi-final for the first time in Cardiff but even the most experienced of players may have struggled with Bingham’s superb form at the table.

A week littered with centuries saw four more added to his tally, breaks of 107, 100, 104 and 125 helping him on his way to a 6-2 victory.

Neil Robertson awaits in what is set to be a grandstand finale for the Basildon potter and his fellow former world champion, feeling on top form as the second half of the snooker season takes shape.

“It’s unbelievable, both of us were a bit slow to start with – then in one frame I was brilliant and started missing a few,” he said.

“Luckily for me I settled quicker than he did and managed to get the job done.

“It’s been happening all week, I’ve been knocking on centuries and my game is there, it’s just about getting in the balls and getting the timing right.

“I’ve probably not had so many tons in a tournament, my safety was solid but even though I won the English Open in October, I felt my game was better than that.

“It’s good to be feeling confident about my game and going for my shots.”

