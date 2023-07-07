Binge Outlander for 99 Cents?! Check Out Early Prime Day Deals for Starz, Paramount+ and Other Streamers

Amazon’s annual Prime Day is just around the corner, offering up scores of deals from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12.

But already, consumers of TV such as yourself can get an early jump on nearly 20 sweet streaming discounts — including many that fetch just 99 cents a month to start!

Starz, PBS and Cinemax are among the streaming services that are offering Prime Day discounts in the form of “99¢/month for the first two months,” while Paramount+ With Showtime and AMC+ each can be had for 50% off the first two months.

Here are the early Prime Day deals you might want to check out, provided you have a Prime Membership (or grab a 30-day free trial now and be ready for July 11-12).

Paramount+ With Showtime ($5.99 for first two months, then $11.99/month) is home to several series in the Star Trek Universe, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (the Season 2 finale drops Aug. 17), Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the animated Lower Decks. The streamer offers other popular shows like Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Rabbit Hole, Wolf Pack and Criminal Minds: Evolution. Subscribers also can cue up movies including Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

Starz (99¢/month for two months, then $9.99 month) is the place to cozy up to Outlander every Friday (the midseason finale drops Aug. 11) as well as enjoy the family/wrestling drama Heels (Season 2 arrives July 28), the Power franchise, BMF, Party Down, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers films, too, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Zero Dark Thirty and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

AMC+ ($4.49/month for two months, then $8.99/month) is where you can catch up on the acclaimed crime drama Dark Winds before diving into Season 2 (premiering July 27 and ending Aug. 31). You can also watch The Walking Dead: Dead City (the finale drops July 20), Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Gangs of London, A Discovery of Witches and the recently ended Happy Valley, plus films such as the Shudder originals Sharksploitation (out July 21) and Quicksand (July 14),

Other “99c/month for the first two months” Prime Day deals for your consideration include PBS, Acorn TV, PBS Kids, Noggin, Britbox, ALLBLK, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies Now, Lifetime Movie Club and A&E Crime Central.

