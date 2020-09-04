A binge of The League is the perfect way to kick off the strangest football season ever

Patrick McElhenney/FX

The NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, and yet it's hard to believe that it really will. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, major college football conferences have canceled their fall slate and the MLB has, perhaps blindly, continued to push through their shortened season even as the virus has made its way through multiple teams. In fact, the only league to flawlessly pull off starting their sport up again has been the NBA, and that is because they've been playing in a very expensive bubble at Disney World. But, with so much money at stake, the NFL proceeding with their normal schedule, in their normal stadiums, with fans at some and none at others is sure to result in the strangest season ever. And that description of the strangest season ever and it being hard to believe that something exists just about sums up The League.

Debuting in 2009 and running for seven seasons, the FX comedy from Jeff and Jackie Schaffer was seemingly created in a lab to be the perfect companion for the network's legacy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — and it was. Like Sunny, The League put a vulgar, disgusting, and hilarious spin on the traditional sitcom setup of a longtime group of friends. But the creative team also made the smart move to distinguish itself by getting in on fantasy football at the height of the craze. That hook was almost a trick in a way, though, just to bring viewers in, throw a random NFL name or cameo in, only to keep you with the crude humor and talented ensemble and guest stars.

Now, five years after the series finale, this weird show that featured one of its main characters often dressed up as Mr. McGibblets (see above), multiple poop-related emergencies, and Seth Rogen as a librarian-pornographer named Dirty Randy is the perfect way to get you ready for the weirdest season of football to date. If you don't believe us, then here are a few reasons to check out The League and make yourself forever unclean.

Building a loaded roster

With The League, the Schaffers aimed to make a semi-improvised series, like Jeff has done with Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and to do that they put together an eclectic cast with no established stars: mumblecore director Mark Duplass as Pete, Duplass' actress wife Katie Aselton as Jenny, standup comedian Steve Rannazzisi as Kevin, sketch veteran Paul Scheer as Andre, comedy musician Jon Lajoie as Taco, and writer-improviser Nick Kroll as Rodney (but everybody calls him Ruxin). They proved to be an ideal fit, feeling like a true group of friends who bonded over being terrible human beings. And their great work immediately raised the profiles for many of them: Kroll has created and starred in the Kroll Show and Big Mouth and launched the popular Oh, Hello Show with John Mulaney; Scheer hosts the beloved film podcast How Did This Get Made? and has appeared in everything from Curb to The Good Place to Fresh Off the Boat; and Duplass has continued his behind-the-scenes work, all while seeing his onscreen career take off with roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Bombshell, and The Morning Show, for which he's earned an Emmy nomination.

But the success of The League cast pales in comparison to their success in landing high-profile guest stars. Among the actors to appear in at least one episode are Rogen, David, Jeff Goldblum, Will Forte, Adam Brody, Zach Woods, Ray Liotta, Keegan-Michael Key, Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari, Bob Odenkirk, Timothy Olyphant, and Snoop Dogg. And that doesn't even include the wildly ridiculous list of actresses who have played love interests of Duplass' Pete. For League newbies, Pete is very confident...but not really for good reason. He works a very nondescript, boring office job that he doesn't appear to be interested in or good at, and his only real interest is his eight-team fantasy football league (somehow the eight-team part is more pathetic than the fantasy football part). And still, Pete has dated women played by Leslie Bibb, Brie Larson, Lake Bell, Allison Williams, Ali Larter, Anna Camp, Brenda Song, Brooklyn Decker, and Meghan Markle. Yes, you read that right, both Captain Marvel and an actual princess. In fantasy football terms, he's the Adrian Peterson of dating.

Teaming up Rafi and Dirty Randy

Story continues