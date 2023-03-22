Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Will Ring in 2nd Birthday with Celebrations Across the Australia Zoo

Grace Warrior celebrates her second birthday on March 25, which is also the couple's third wedding anniversary

Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi Irwin wants to share daughter Grace Warrior's second birthday with the whole Australia Zoo family.

Sharing a photo of Grace edited to include some woodland friends and a birthday cake, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star revealed special celebrations at the Australia Zoo in honor of the toddler, who was born on the couple's first wedding anniversary.

"Our beautiful Grace Warrior is turning two. We're sharing the birthday celebrations with you, @AustraliaZoo Sat, March 25," the caption reads.

The event guarantees free entry for visitors under 14 and includes a live performance from Bluey's Bluey and Bingo, as well as a Safari Challenge Obstacle Course, free arts and crafts and more.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old shared on Instagram that she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis after having to "hide the pain" for over a decade. Endometriosis is a reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, went on to note that although "things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone's life, however, that is not always the case."

"Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children," she urged. "After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."

Last year, Irwin reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE that she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she shared.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell told PEOPLE.

"But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."

Added Irwin: "I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me."

