Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)

The nature conservationist shares her 2-year-old daughter with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is feeling grateful for her "beautiful daughter" Grace.

While speaking to PEOPLE exclusively for this week's cover story, the nature conservationist, 25, opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and how lucky she feels to be mom to her 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior, whom she welcomed in 2021 with husband Chandler Powell, 25.

After discussing how painful it is to be asked if she's going to have more kids, Irwin reveals to PEOPLE why that question can be so hurtful. "I feel like it is a universal question for women, which is heartbreaking because you never know what's going on in someone's life and what's happening behind closed doors," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Berry/Australia Zoo

Related: Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Plays Stylist in Sweet Family Photo: Making Sure We 'Look Our Best'

"And someone asking you, 'Why aren't you having more children? It's your responsibility to have more children.' It breaks your heart because we all have a different journey and a different story."

"For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace," Irwin tells PEOPLE. "I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her."

"And there was every chance that we wouldn't have been able to have a little one, so to have our beautiful girl, we are so lucky. And I wish more people would pause before asking, 'Why aren't you having more children?'"

Irwin has spent several years dealing with excruciating fatigue, pain and nausea as she saw specialists and underwent countless tests and scans in search of answers.

Story continues

“I was tested for everything,” Irwin tells PEOPLE. “Every tropical disease, Lyme disease, cancer, you name it. I had every blood test and scan imaginable.”

“It’s so hard because you feel like it’s inescapable,” she says. “You don’t know what’s wrong with you, and then when people tell you ‘It’s all in your head’ or ‘you’re hormonal’ or ‘just have a cup of tea, lay down,’ you end up feeling so desperately alone because there’s no answers.”

Eventually, Irwin discovered through a laparoscopy that she had endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain. During the laparoscopy, Irwin says they found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which she eventually had removed via surgery.

This past year, Irwin and her husband celebrated her daughter's second birthday. "Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," she wrote alongside photos of herself, Powell and Grace on her Instagram.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one continued. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

The family of three also celebrated Grace's special day with a birthday party. Posting photos from her daughter's second birthday party, Irwin wrote in the caption "Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛."

For more on Bindi Irwin, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.