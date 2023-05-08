Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Is 'Passionate' About Wildlife: 'Her Favorite Now Is Dinosaurs' (Exclusive)

"It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world," Bindi Irwin told PEOPLE

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin and her daughter, Grace

Bindi Irwin's little girl is a nature lover!

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 24, chatted with PEOPLE at a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin Saturday evening, opening up about daughter Grace Warrior, 2, and her love of all things natural.

"She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more," Bindi said at the event, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. "She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family."

Noting how Grace's "favorite now is dinosaurs," the proud mom continued, "She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don't know how she knows them all."

Bindi added: "It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Bindi Irwin at the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner

Back in March, Bindi celebrated her daughter's 2nd birthday. She and husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace on March 24, 2021, which also marked their first wedding anniversary.

Calling her little one "such a sweet and sensitive soul," Bindi told PEOPLE on SAturday that seeing her daughter's love of nature brings her so much joy.

"I see in her so much love and kindness and empathy. She's only two, but ... you know, she's the one to crouch down and wave high to the ants," she said.

"The other day we rescued a bee. It had fallen in a little puddle, and she was so intent that we had to rescue this bee," Bindi added. "She's been talking about it for a week. It's really cute."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Clarence Irwin at the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner

Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, couldn't help but gush about Grace as well Saturday, telling PEOPLE, "She's just the most loving, lovely little tiny human being, and she gets so much joy out of everything."

"So you kind of relive that again, how amazing it is to find a leaf, and how the crunchy leaves are even better, and just everything is fabulous again," she said. "It makes life a little bit sweeter and you realize that, whatever your problems are, they kind of pale in comparison to the bigger picture, which is being positive and having fun."

Robert Irwin, meanwhile, said that being an uncle to his niece is "the most wild and surreal and incredible thing I think one can experience. It's just insane."

"I think for me, for Chandler, for Bindi, getting to just take her everywhere — take her on adventures, watch her, watch the world through her eyes — is so wonderful," he said. "I'm very lucky that Bindi and Chandler include me at the earliest part of her life. ... I feel like the luckiest uncle in the world. I'm so proud of that little kid."

The family also celebrated another member of their brood during the gala dinner over the weekend — Steve, a.k.a. The Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 at age 44 after being fatally stung by a sting ray while filming a wildlife television show.

"Nights like tonight, I feel like we are closest to him. It's wonderful to be able to remember the incredible person that he was and the legacy that he has left behind," Bindi told PEOPLE. "On nights like tonight, everyone comes together and we celebrate the greatest wildlife warrior, and then we also reflect on all that we can do to make a difference in the world. That's exactly what he wanted. He wanted people to stand up and make a difference for our planet for the next generations."

Terri, 58, for her part, said that "Bindi and Robert have taken up the legacy" of her late husband, noting, "They're doing the work. They're wanting to honor their dad, and he would be so proud of that. ... Robert at 19 and Bindi at 24 are reaching a whole bunch of folks that I couldn't, so it's really good to see them upholding their dad's legacy and message."

Robert, 19, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I think that for me personally, and for our entire family, it is the honor of a lifetime to continue such an important legacy."

He added, "Dad really left behind this incredible empire of positive change. Everything that he did was about making the world a better place. And together we can run up that mission."

