Bindi Irwin Reveals the Secret Meaning Behind Her Wedding Dress and Cake
Bindi Irwin got married to Chandler Powell on March 25.
They had a small private ceremony in the Australia Zoo because coronavirus prevented them from inviting their friends and family.
Bindi just revealed the special meaning behind her wedding dress and cake.
IDK about y’all, but I LIVE for Bindi Irwin’s wedding updates and photos. I just want the best for the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, you know? Anyway, months after she got engaged on her 21st birthday, Bindi tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell. Despite coronavirus throwing a wrench in their wedding plans, their ceremony was so beautiful and included a ton of personal details.
When Bindi shared the first photo from her wedding, she revealed that they honored her late father, Steve, by lighting a candle. In the new issue of People magazine, Bindi gave even more details about their ceremony, including the meaning behind her dress and why she and Chandler were especially excited about their wedding cake.
For her dress, Bindi wanted something similar to her mom’s 1992 wedding gown. She explained, “I wanted something very similar because I’ve admired [my mom’s] dress since I was tiny. When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum’s wedding dress and it was really, really special….It’s over 50 years old because it’s been in the family for that long.”
Bindi Irwin’s intimate wedding ceremony was all about family — even down to the dress! 💍 The Animal Planet star wed longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell in a long-sleeve gown, inspired by the one her mom Terri wore to marry Bindi’s late father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. ❤️ Tap the bio link for more on her custom sunflower lace wedding gown. | 📷: @australiazoo
A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT
Unfortunately, Bindi couldn’t wear her mom’s exact dress because it was too old to be tailored. Thankfully, she was able to create a similar one with sunflower lace sleeves that she said “reminded me of my family and my dad” and how Steve and Terri Irwin used to drive her through sunflower fields.
March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!
A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:38am PDT
As for her cake, it looked like a real-life tree stump and tasted like vanilla and strawberries, as a nod to Chandler’s home state of Florida. Chandler added, “It’s sometimes called the strawberry capital of the world, so the cake was an ode to that.”
