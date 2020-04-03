Bindi Irwin Reveals the Secret Meaning Behind Her Wedding Dress and Cake

From Good Housekeeping

Bindi Irwin got married to Chandler Powell on March 25.

They had a small private ceremony in the Australia Zoo because coronavirus prevented them from inviting their friends and family.

Bindi just revealed the special meaning behind her wedding dress and cake.

IDK about y’all, but I LIVE for Bindi Irwin’s wedding updates and photos. I just want the best for the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, you know? Anyway, months after she got engaged on her 21st birthday, Bindi tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell. Despite coronavirus throwing a wrench in their wedding plans, their ceremony was so beautiful and included a ton of personal details.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When Bindi shared the first photo from her wedding, she revealed that they honored her late father, Steve, by lighting a candle. In the new issue of People magazine, Bindi gave even more details about their ceremony, including the meaning behind her dress and why she and Chandler were especially excited about their wedding cake.

For her dress, Bindi wanted something similar to her mom’s 1992 wedding gown. She explained, “I wanted something very similar because I’ve admired [my mom’s] dress since I was tiny. When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum’s wedding dress and it was really, really special….It’s over 50 years old because it’s been in the family for that long.”

Unfortunately, Bindi couldn’t wear her mom’s exact dress because it was too old to be tailored. Thankfully, she was able to create a similar one with sunflower lace sleeves that she said “reminded me of my family and my dad” and how Steve and Terri Irwin used to drive her through sunflower fields.

Story continues

As for her cake, it looked like a real-life tree stump and tasted like vanilla and strawberries, as a nod to Chandler’s home state of Florida. Chandler added, “It’s sometimes called the strawberry capital of the world, so the cake was an ode to that.”



Legit crying in the club same PJs I’ve been wearing for weeks!

You Might Also Like